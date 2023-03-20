Tourism in Lincoln City is a key economic factor that provides hundreds of jobs, fuels businesses sustainability, and impacts the city’s livability.
The economics
While the COVID-19 pandemic slowed tourism for a time, Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lori Arce-Torres said the visitors industry is now a year-round economic factor.
“We have seen a definite increase in tourism over the past few years, and it's not just during the spring and summer months making our tourism season more consistent during the entire year,” she said. “The pandemic forced people to stay close to home while vacationing, and in many cases, they re-discovered the beautiful Oregon Coast. I often hear how lucky I am to live in such a beautiful place. People love it here, and they can't wait to come back. “
Arce-Torres said transportation to Lincoln City can be challenging, still, people are visiting here.
“Although airline travel is back up and running, it is still a bit of a gamble, with high ticket prices and uncertainty in arrival times,” she said. “Gas prices, although higher than in previous years, are still fairly reasonable and people are choosing to drive to their destinations where they have control of their circumstances.”
Even though the pandemic seems to be behind us, Arce-Torres said businesses are still having challenges getting back up and running with full staffs.
“The lack of employees is the number one issue I continue to hear about,” she said. “It seems that every business in town is hiring in some capacity. Employers have been forced to increase wages, which hits their bottom line hard. In some cases, they are offering sign-on bonuses, plus additional hourly pay to entice people to apply, and are still coming up short. Of course, this is a multi-faceted issue with our housing shortage, lack of daycare, and people being able to work from home.”
Arce-Torres said Lincoln City needs to “be geared up to accommodate the influx”of tourists over Spring Break and into the coming summer.
“We also know that the traffic will be congested on Highway 101, and we need to remember to be patient and kind while driving and interacting with the frontline workers who have shown up for work,” she said. “Without the tourist industry, Lincoln City would look very different.”
Dollars and cents
In a published report in The News Guard in October, Explore Lincoln City Director Ed Dreistadt said tourism is making a rebound in Lincoln City.
“Through the second quarter of 2022 we saw $46,911,692 in revenue reported from lodging properties,” he said. “Through the end of 2021 we had $116, 599,614 in lodging revenue reported.”
In 2021, the city saw a total economic impact of $476,257,452 from guest spending, that includes lodging, food, grocery, retail, arts, and entertainment, according to the city records.
In 2020, lodging revenues were reported at $72,986,043. In 2019 the total lodging revenues added up to $80,973,426.
“2019 was our best year to date before COVID hit,” Dreistadt said in the October interview.
We reached out again to Dreistadt for this latest update, and while he didn’t have specific new tourism figures at press time, he did tells us, “our ultimate report card is the TRT ) Transient Room Tax) Revenue Report that is a compilation of the revenue reported by our lodging properties and used to calculate the Transient Room Tax. That tends to lag by three months or so, so we won’t know anything concrete for first quarter until sometime in June.”
Dreistadt added that he believes there the long-expected cooling in travel demand created by the COVID-19 pandemic is occuring.
“Our STR report on Occupancy, Average Daily Rate and Revenue per Available Room indicates we are getting close to where we were in 2019,” he said. “However, our winter/early spring numbers are not necessarily predictive of Spring Break or Peak Season performance. With airlines, cruise lines and other competitors coming back online in a big way, our guests are being presented with many more travel options. We continue to expect demand to decrease a bit, but also see an increase in repeat business from all the folks who discovered us during the pandemic. Approximating 2019, by the way, is not a bad thing. That was Lincoln City’s record revenue year pre-COVID.”
Dreistadt said that over the years, Lincoln City’s tourism demographics have shifted.
“We’ve become more of a family destination during the spring and summer over the years, plus more attractive to empty-nesters in the fall and winter,” he said, noting that the pandemic has been a key factor.
“When many people had the ability to work remotely and children were attending virtual classrooms, there was no reasons parents couldn’t work from the beach and have their kids attend virtual school right here in Lincoln City,” he said. “All this drove a big increase in weekday visitation. Will we retain some of that gain now that most people have returned to a physical workplace and a brick-and-mortar classrooms? That has yet to be seen.”
Dreistadt said the city prides itself on packing much into its small footprint.
“We promise guests that Lincoln City is the one Oregon Coast vacation destination that delivers the unexpected,” he said. “Seven-and-a-half miles of uninterrupted, walkable beach matched by seven-and-a-half miles of town to explore. While we have a small beach town feel, we also offer endless pleasant surprises around every turn.
The surprises, Dreistadt said, “are being part of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, floats on the beach, one-of-a-kind businesses and restaurants, kite festivals, haunted tours, six hiking trails within the City limits alone, a 685 acre fresh water lake next to the ocean, etc., etc. The beach is the big reason to come here, but there is much, much more to discover and enjoy.”
Traffic challenges
As the tourism season ramps up in earnest in Lincoln City, locals know traffic becomes a main challenge.
Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) officers also experience the challenges first-hand.
“One of the most consistent traffic crash calls we respond to are rear end collisions.,” LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn said. “These are generally lower speed crashes that occur in heavy stop and go traffic conditions.”
Winn said such crashes are caused when one driver is either following to close, traffic suddenly stops and the driver can’t stop in time before hitting the back of the vehicle they are following ,or there is a break in the heavy traffic and a driver will speed up and not see or realize traffic is slowing or stopping in front of them in time to stop before hitting the back of the vehicle in front of them.
“In both of these scenarios, the drivers are really not paying close enough attention to their driving or are distracted in some way or they are being impatient and trying to go faster than traffic allows,” Winn said.
Winn says driver anticipation is critical.
“The biggest recommendations we can give to avoid these types of crashes is to leave in plenty of time, slow down, and pay attention to your driving,” Winn said. “Avoid being distracted by your passengers or especially by your cell phones while driving and be patient.”
During the month of April many schools and colleges will be on spring break and Winn said that means there will be a significant increase in visitors to the coast.
“Besides more vehicles on the streets and roadways, we will see many pedestrians and bicyclists out enjoying the area and our local businesses,” he said. “We encourage drivers to be extra vigilant while driving, watching for people crossing the highway or roadways or walking or biking along our side streets.”
April is Distracted Driving Awareness month and the LCPD will be using grant funds to conduct enhanced enforcement operations aimed specifically at stopping drivers who are using their cell phones while driving.
“In addition, these officers will be watching for drivers who are driving aggressively, such as by following to close, or by making excessive lane changes without properly signaling, or without leaving enough space and of course speeding” Winn said.
