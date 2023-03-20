Making Bank

Spring Break in Lincoln City.

Tourism in Lincoln City is a key economic factor that provides hundreds of jobs, fuels businesses sustainability, and impacts the city’s livability.

On the Beach

Lincoln City’s seven-mile stretch of beach is a key attraction and economic driver for rthe region.
Rain or Shine

No matter what the weather, the beach and the Pacific Ocean is a major draw for Lincoln City.

The economics

In the Air

Kite flying along the beach at Lincoln City’s D River Beach is popular. The city offers two kite festivals during the year at the site.
Assembling Art

Ben Soeby assembles one of his special art pieces during the Specialty Farmers Market and Artisan Faire in Gleneden Beach, which helps support local vendors and attracts visitors to the area.
Traffic Challenges

Lincoln City Police are urging drivers to be patient as traffic slows during the busy tourist seasons.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What are your plans for Spring Break?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.