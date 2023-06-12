Barbara Scott Benedict of Otis family lost their home in the 2020 Echo Mountain Fire. Since then, they have been living in a 29-foot travel trailer. On June 7, all that changed.

The Benedicts are now preparing to move into one of Oregon’s first mass-timber modular homes. A large crane carefully moved the Benedicts new modular house into place Wednesday morning, June 7, as part of housing project called Mass Casitas. Mass is for mass timber, a highly engineered wood product, and Casitas is Spanish for small home or cottage.

The Lift

A large crane lifts one of the first “Mass Casitas” into place at the Otis site.
New Home

The new modular home resting at its location on Deerlane Loop in Otis.
Homeowners

Barbra and Scott Benedict and their dog outside the family’s new modular home at Otis.
0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.