Don’t be surprised to see several customers in line in front of the gun sales counter inside Lincoln City Sporting Goods and Electronics.
The store, at 800 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City, is seeing a rise in firearms sales, according to owner Bruce Poovi, following the announcement by Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers that LCSO patrols would be reduced due to staffing and budget constraints.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in sales in home defense firearms such as shotguns and certain handguns,” Poovi told The News Guard. “People from the outlying areas in the county have been worried about responds time (from LCSO) because of the increased crime rates already from the pandemic, and they don’t seem to be going down, they seem to be going up. And with them not putting people in jail these days from property crimes and so on, people are really concerned about their own safety.”
On July 31, Landers reduced patrol deputy response to non-criminal calls for service and certain lower-level criminal complaints. Deputies are now focusing primarily on responding to emergency and in-progress calls for service. Read the full story at thenewsguard.com
“If the deputies aren’t going to show up, unless it’s a life-threatening emergency, people are worried about finding an open door at their house when they come home, or worried about what the response time is going to be, if there is going to be a response,” Poovi said.
Customers are seeking short barrel shotguns and certain handguns that could be easily used by the elderly for home defense, according to Poovi.
“A lot of people are also asking about (firearms) training and concealed weapons permits just mainly for protection,” Poovi said, adding that firearm training is essential.
“There are a lot of good safety training options around here,” he said. ‘We insist that people should have a very good working knowledge of what they are doing, so we recommend that people take their safety training.”
The News Guard checked with Oregon State Police (OSP), asking if someone breaks into a home and the homeowner feels threatened, can the homeowner shoot to kill if they feel that their life is threatened?
Under Oregon law, a citizen has the right to defend themselves if they feel they are in imminent danger of death or serious injury, according to OSP Government and Media Relations Captain Stephanie Bigman.
Poovi said anyone purchasing a firearm in Oregon is subjected to an extensive background check, which is through the national FBI systems.
“The system is very good about checking them out,” he said.
The background check may take a few days. As of Thursday, Aug. 25, Poovi checked his computer and found 1,200 people in line for the Oregon background check.
“About six months ago, the line was over 7,000 people,” he said. “During that time, it was taking about 23 days to complete the background check. If you have a concealed weapons permit, you get moved to the front of the line and are processed quicker.”
Poovi said his store employees call those waiting for results of the background check to inform them of the status.
Under Oregon law, anyone 21-years or older can purchase a handgun and anyone 18-years or older can purchase a shotgun or rifle.
LCSO reduction background
Sheriff Landers said the cause of the sheriff’s office depleted staffing can be attributed to multiple factors.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has 12 patrol deputy positions funded by the county’s general fund for nearly 1,000 square miles of patrol area in Lincoln County. Due to staffing turnover, which include retirements, normal attrition, deputies transferring to other areas, or leaving the law enforcement profession, combined with past hiring restrictions caused by county budget constraints, the sheriff’s office is not able to maintain staffing at adequate levels.
Currently the sheriff’s patrol division has five patrol deputies in training and three vacant positions. It takes approximately one year for a deputy to complete training and begin patrolling on solo status.
“We want our deputies to be proactive again which will help reduce crime,” Landers said in a published interview with The News Guard Aug. 2. “Responding to every call we receive spreads our resources very thin and makes us unable to be proactive and able to respond to in-progress emergency situations. We hope this will improve service to those most threatening situations.”
How service levels into the future should be addressed is still undecided, according to Landers.
“This reduction in services is still new,” he said. “We still need to make some adjustments. It may turn out okay. We may be able to priorities our calls and meet demands.”
But looking ahead, Landers said he hopeful his agency can hire the deputies that are funded under the current budget, which include three patrol deputies and fire jail deputies.
Landers admits, that even when his agency is fully staffed, there won’t be the number of deputies needed to meet the service call demands.
“We are going to have to consider what type of financial steps we would need to take,” he said. “What we need to do first is get to the staffing levels that we are funded for, and then reevaluate where we are at.”
With salary and benefits, a deputy position cost an estimated $80,000 annually, according to Landers.
“We know we still will need more people even if we are fully staffed,” he said. “The main challenges will be funding as well hiring. We really need to give the service reduction plan a chance and let the dust settle. It is important to ensure to the public that we are still available to respond to their emergency calls. That’s why we are doing this.”
The sheriff’s office operates with 29 deputies and contracted staff, the sheriff, a lieutenant, patrol commanders, and three sergeants.
