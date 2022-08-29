Don’t be surprised to see several customers in line in front of the gun sales counter inside Lincoln City Sporting Goods and Electronics.

The store, at 800 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City, is seeing a rise in firearms sales, according to owner Bruce Poovi, following the announcement by Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers that LCSO patrols would be reduced due to staffing and budget constraints.

Handgun Sales Rising

Sales of certain handguns have increased at one local firearms store following the reduction of deputy patrols by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Wall of Firearms

Owner Bruce Poovi stands next to a wall of firearms inside his Lincoln City store.
Ammo

Bags of ammunition line a counter at Lincoln City Sporting Goods and Electronics.
1
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

If the election were held today, of the candidates running for Oregon Governor, who would you vote for?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.