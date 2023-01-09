Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

For the past three years, Shelly Shandra and her team of volunteers have been quietly planting small specially painted rocks around town as a way to spread hope and encouragement.

“I started the official rock drops in 2020 with the permission of the administration of the Facebook group Lincoln City Rocks,” Shandra said. “I called it LCR Spreads the Love Event. And it was on Labor day weekend. There was lots of people home because of COVID shutdowns. And the politics or mood of the country was not good, lots of hate, mistrust, fear going around. I wanted to do something positive. So, I came up with the Rock drop.”

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you have any travel plans for 2023?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.