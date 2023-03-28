A series of dining events in Portland and along the Oregon Coast put sea vegetables front and center, shining a light on bottlenecks and opportunities for Oregon’s seafare supply chain, according to the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.
In February, the Winter Waters campaign, a dining event series designed to introduce Oregon restaurant-goers to locally grown seaweed, made a bigger splash than the organizers anticipated.
“We had so much more interest in Winter Waters than we could have imagined,” Oregon Coast Visitors Association co-founder of the campaign and food systems value chain coordinator Kristen Penner said. “The series and team did a fantastic job creating market opportunities for producers in the Oregon seafare economy, building distribution pipelines and rallying new buyers.”
Penner teamed up with Alanna Kieffer of Oregon Seaweed and Rachelle Hacmac of Blue Evolution to create the series, who described the partnership as one of the biggest food collaborations to ever take place between Portland and the Oregon Coast.
Thirty chefs and restaurant partners in Portland and along the coast, from Astoria to Newport, educated diners about how to prepare sea vegetables and created seaweed-forward specials, from crudo and cocktails to ramen and burgers.
Kieffer said one of Oregon Seaweed’s biggest challenges has been consumer education about how to cook the Oregon-grown Pacific Dulse, a deep purple, nutrient-packed seaweed that takes on a different flavor profile depending on how it’s prepared.
“It’s like a land vegetable,” Keiffer said. “There are going to be ways that people cook it and love it, and some ways that they won’t. The chefs participating in Winter Waters were remarkable at showing people creative ways to cook with seaweed.”
As Oregon Seaweed was breaking into the Portland market, the company would deliver small orders of dulse to restaurants, one at a time. It was an inefficient use of staff time and had a high carbon footprint, according to Keiffer.
Luckily, Keiffer noted, the market contraced with North Coast Commons, which provides delivery service for Oregon Coast farmers, ranchers, fishers, and makers of locally-sourced specialty foods to reach customers along the coast and in Portland.
“Flying Fish was our first retail store in Portland, and we are excited that you will soon be able to pick up our Oregon Seaweed products at New Seasons across Portland,” Keiffer said.
The series will culminate with the Winter Waters Finale, from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at The Salmonberry restaurant in Wheeler.
Salmonberry chef Charles Lutka is inviting chefs Maylin Chavez and Trever Gilbert into the kitchen to collaborate on Mexican-inspired dishes that celebrate local seafood and sea vegetables.
Winter Waters Partner Organizations
Blue Evolution Regenerative Seaweed is the global leader in regenerative seaweed ingredients for a sustainable future. By farming sea vegetables, they sustainably source nutrition from the ocean, reduce dependence on freshwater for crop production and mitigate ocean acidification.
Oregon Seaweed is the largest land-based seaweed farm in the United States. They produce Pacific dulse in a thirty-tank operation, with locations in Bandon and Garibaldi. The company believes that healthy, fresh ingredients can help our world heal and is working hard to change the way people think about the food they consume.
Oregon’s Ocean Cluster Initiative (OCI), a project spearheaded by the Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA), focuses on expanding the use of local sustainable seafood through infrastructure investments, workforce training, and partnership development.
OCI is bringing together dozens of diverse entities who share a vision of strengthening coastal communities by shortening food supply chains. Making local seafood easier to find and buy will positively impact fishermen, processors, wholesalers, retailers and consumers.
The Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) is the official Regional Destination Management Organization for the entire Oregon Coast as designated by the Oregon Tourism Commission (dba Travel Oregon). OCVA inspires travel and strengthens collaboration to create and steward a sustainable coastal economy.
OCVA has the honor of working with coastal communities to align partnerships, destination development projects, and destination marketing with the vision of creating “a coastal utopia for all.” This includes coastal stakeholders, new and returning visitors, and the natural resources that make these coveted experiences so magical.
