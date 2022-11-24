Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

First responders rushed to Quay Avenue and 8th Street just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 after calls to 9-1-1 of a structure fire in the area of east Lincoln City.

Smoke
Buy Now

North Lincoln Fire & Rescue crew members assess the fire situation as smoke pours from the motorhome.
Fire Scene
Buy Now

Smoke filled the neighborhood at the fire scene in east Lincoln City.

Lincoln City Police Patrol Officer Jon Humphreys was one of the first responders to arrive at the scene were he spotted smoke coming from a parked motorhome.

Surrounding the Scene

Additional firefighters arrive at the scene.
Closing In
Buy Now

Firefighters work to put out the blaze.
From Above
Buy Now

One firefighter asses the scene from above the structure adjacent to the burning motorhome.
