First responders rushed to Quay Avenue and 8th Street just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 after calls to 9-1-1 of a structure fire in the area of east Lincoln City.
Lincoln City Police Patrol Officer Jon Humphreys was one of the first responders to arrive at the scene were he spotted smoke coming from a parked motorhome.
"There was heavy smoke coming from the back side of the trailer," he said. "We were on scene for just a couple of minutes and flames started coming out and about that time North Lincoln Fire & Rescue showed up."
North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR) crews positioned their fire trucks close to the fire scene, pulled hoses from the rigs, and began attacking the blaze from the outside.
Humphreys said it did not appear that anyone was occupying the burning motorhome or adjacent structure.
Crews were able to put out the blaze shortly after arriving at the scene. The cause of the fire was under investigation early Thursday morning.
