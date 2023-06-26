Thousands filled Lincoln City over the weekend for the annual Summer Kite Festival at the D River Wayside.
Spectators were treated to a display of stunt flying and competition Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
SUPER SUMMER SPECIAL!!! Purchase a 1 year Online-Only subscription today ad receive an additional 3 MONTHS FOR FREE!
*** All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement.
SUPER SUMMER SPECIAL!!! Purchase a 1 year Online-Only subscription today ad receive an additional 3 MONTHS FOR FREE!
*** All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Lincoln County Residents
|$70.00
|for 455 days
|Out-Of-County Residents
|$90.00
|for 455 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The News Guard delivered to your mailbox each week.
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The News Guard to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-541-994-2178 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Thousands filled Lincoln City over the weekend for the annual Summer Kite Festival at the D River Wayside.
Spectators were treated to a display of stunt flying and competition Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25.
If you missed the event, the city holds a second kite festival in October.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.