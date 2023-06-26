Thousands filled Lincoln City over the weekend for the annual Summer Kite Festival at the D River Wayside.

Kite Festival

The Summer Kite Festival 2023 filled the beach at the D River Wayside in Lincoln City.
Spectators Vantage Point

A view from across the way.

Spectators were treated to a display of stunt flying and competition Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25.

On the Beach

View from the beach.
Beach Side View

Watching from the beach walk.
Sky Color

Colorful kites of all shapes and sizes filled the sky at Lincoln City.
