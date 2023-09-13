There are many challenges that people must face and overcome in order to successfully run their own businesses.

Merle Johnson

Merle Johnson sits with his guide dog Spencer outside of Winddriven Kite and Toy shop where he sells his wooden creations.

For, Wooden Crafts owner, Merle Johnson of Lincoln City, those challenges were so much more than most realize. Due to an injury occurring some time ago, Johnson was forced to have a portion of one leg amputated in 2003. This made things more difficult for him as in 2002 he had lost his sight.

Ink Pens

A variety of ink pens for sale, created by visually impaired veteran Merle Johnson of Lincoln City.
Whistles

Merle Johnson’s hand-turned keychain whistles for sale at Winddriven Kite and Toy shop.
Business Cards

Wooden Crafts printed business cards feature braille on the backside for those who are visually impaired.
