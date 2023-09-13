There are many challenges that people must face and overcome in order to successfully run their own businesses.
For, Wooden Crafts owner, Merle Johnson of Lincoln City, those challenges were so much more than most realize. Due to an injury occurring some time ago, Johnson was forced to have a portion of one leg amputated in 2003. This made things more difficult for him as in 2002 he had lost his sight.
Now, not only visually impaired but also an amputee, Johnson was left struggling to accomplish even seemingly simple everyday tasks. Not wanting to just sit around, he went up to Portland, Oregon where he spent eight weeks at the Oregon Commission for the Blind, where he learned how to run table saws, band saws and routers, all from a blind instructor. While at the facility he was also taught many important skills like how to use computers to read and write for him, prepare food and how to get from place to place without sight.
Johnson said that while at the facility he still had a little vision. However, in the last two years he has lost around 60-70 percent of what vision he did have. With one artificial eye and another that he is only capable of seeing through the very bottom of it, he’s left nearly completely sightless.
The focus
It wasn’t until around 2017 that Johnson started to focus on doing wood turning, creating a variety of items to sale. He had gone for rehabilitation up at the American Lake VA Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington where he was introduced to wood turning and fell in love with it. Johnson said that he has previously made wooden banks, boxes and small toys for kids but he quite doing that in order to doing wood turning only.
“I make wooden ink pens, wooden keychains with whistles, seam rippers, wine bottle stops, duck calls and [spinning] tops for little kids,” said Johnson, who is able to create everything solely based on feel. “I turn and then I check at where I’m at and then I turn some more, and I get to where I want to be. There’s no two things that are exactly the same.”
While customers may contact him directly, via phone or email to make purchases, Johnson said that Winddriven Kite and Toy Shop has a section of his wooden creations always set up for sale.
“They’re really good. They don’t charge me nothing for selling them for me. They just sell them and give me the money. They are amazing people up there,” he said.
He also indicated that his business card can be found at the shop, one side in regular print and the reverse in braille for the visually impaired. He said that he does take custom orders for wood types so long as he has the requested variety in stock.
Johnson says that he loves being able to take a block of wood and turn it into something useful. He said that no one part of the process to creating his crafts takes long to do. However, he often has to do little bits at a time which can make things be drawn out over days. Such is the case with his ink pens. He must make them in several steps. One of which requires him to glue the barrel in place and leave it to dry for a day before returning to it. He has two lathe machines that he uses for his crafts.
His hobby
His business is his hobby, typically earning him enough money to where it pays for itself. When he does have extra income from his sales, he will use it to buy new equipment when needed.
“I give a lot of my [spinning] tops away. If I see a little kid and they’re looking at stuff or if it’s their birthday, I’ll give them a top,” Johnson said. “At Christmas time I make a different keychain and I’ll be walking around the street and giving people keychains for Christmas. It brightens up their day a little bit.”
According to Johnson, his son works at a business where they handle a large variety of exotic woods which they use to make molding. The company allows him to buy their scrap pieces.
“I use Purpleheart, Zebrawood, Gaboon Ebony ... I have probably about 150 different types of wood that I use. I also get driftwood. I use driftwood right here from the beach [in Lincoln City],” Johnson said.
He also mentioned working with Yew wood, Brazilian Cherry, African Rosewood, Cocobolo, and Bethlehem Olive Wood, which comes with a card of authenticity, proving it’s straight from Bethlehem, Israel.
While wood turning is his main hobby, Johnson also likes to take every opportunity he can to help other visually impaired people by spending time at the Hull Foundation and Learning Center in Sandy, Oregon.
The center, which is celebrating 60 years of being open, provides a variety of workshops both online and in person to adults with blindness and sight loss. According to Johnson, the foundation also has retreats for the visually impaired where they take people outdoors, doing a number of fun sports activities like kayaking, zip lining, horseback riding, and white-water rafting.
Johnson visits the non-profit foundation four to five times a year, volunteering his time to help others with visual impairments learn how to turn wood just as someone had done for him so many years prior. The foundation sits on 22 acres, at the foot of Mt. Hood National Forest and holds a very special place in his heart. He used to visit the foundation as a participant until they reached out to him, asking that he join them in helping teach others his wood working skills.
To learn more about the Hull Foundation, visit website: HullFLC.org. Merle Johnson’s shop is located at 1410 NW 16th Street in Lincoln City. The shop can be reached at 971-599-8990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.