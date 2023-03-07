Community Days, a citywide celebration of Lincoln City, will return Thursday, April 20 through Saturday, April 22.

The celebration has been absent following the 2019 COVID pandemic.

Connection

Lincoln City Police Sgt. Randy Weaver joins the fun during the 1st Annual Day in the Park Community Days event sponsored by the News Guard and the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department during the 2018 Community Days celebration. Strong winds forced the event to relocate from Regatta Grounds Park to the Lincoln City Community Center.
Pancake Master

Lincoln City Park and Recreation Department’s Boone Marker spent time serving pancakes at Mo's Restaurant during the 2018 Lincoln City Kiwanis Club Community Days Pancake Feed.
Reaching for the Dog

Lincoln City Parks and Recreation's Raleigh Bartholomew hands a hot dog to then Lincoln City Mayor Dick Anderson during the Day in the Park Community Days event in 2019.
First Bite

A child gets ready to take a bite from her hot dog during the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation and News Guard annual Day in the Park Community Days 2019 event at Regatta Grounds Park.
Pinwheels

Anderson Lupo places pinwheels along a row in front of the Lincoln City Cultural Center as part of the child abuse prevention awareness campaign duriong a previous Community Days.
Food Drive Contributor

This photo from the 2018 Community Days shows Lincoln City resident Dana Grae Kane adding her donation to the annual Community Days Food Drive at Kenny's North IGA.
