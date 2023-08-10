Lincoln County facilities staff have cut down several trees from the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn, at 225 West Olive Street in Newport.

Trees Removed

Crews removing the trees at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Splitting Limbs

The tree branches were splitting, causing danger to the public.
Too Close

The trees were growing into the courthouse building.

“The trees were growing into the building and had rotting, diseased limbs, that potentially threatened people and property,” a release from Lincoln County states.

Clear View

The view of the courthouse following the removal of the trees.
