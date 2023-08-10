Lincoln County facilities staff have cut down several trees from the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn, at 225 West Olive Street in Newport.
“The trees were growing into the building and had rotting, diseased limbs, that potentially threatened people and property,” a release from Lincoln County states.
The five Leyland cypress trees were planted as part of a beautification effort during the 1980s.The Leyland cypress is a fast-growing hybrid of the Monterey and Nootka cypresses. Lincoln County Facilities and Maintenance Manager Mike Copp said the trees’ limbs had begun to grow into the north face of the courthouse, and some limbs were visibly splintering and splitting.
“The trees were also leaning to the east and in peril of toppling,” he said. “When workers used a lift to begin cutting them from the top down, they found extensive disease and rot.”
The cut logs will be used by Lincoln County Parks for trail enhancement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.