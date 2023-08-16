Safety

One of the victims is guided onshore by the rescue team.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

At least two people were rescued from the ocean just west of the Spanish Head Resort in Lincoln City Wednesday morning. Aug. 16.

The North Lincoln Fire & Rescue Water Rescue Team and a Pacific West Ambulance crew responded to the scene of the incident. The rescue team had to maneuver all-terrain vehicles to the site along a rocky portion of the beach to reach the victims.

Reaching the Victim

NLFR water rescue members reach one of the victims along the rocks.
Rescue

A rescue team member gives the victim a flotation device and begins helping the person out of the ocean.
Warm Up

The rescue team places a blanket around one of the victims.
Rescue Scene

All-terrain vehicles are used in such a beach rescue.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Now that it is legal in Oregon, will you pump your own gasoline?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.