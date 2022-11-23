The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting and art exhibit at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at the James Lukinich Gallery at the Seven Gables Center 549 NW Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
Lukinich, a Lincoln City resident and former Oregon arborist and tree service operator, has been chainsaw carving for approximately 25 years. His specialized artwork has been recognized all over the nation.
“I just loving doing it,” he told The News Guard. “I never really know what I am going to carve until I start. I’ll stand a log up and just start carving something.”
Over the years, Lukinich has been recognized by various cities, such as Lincoln City, Wilsonville, Keizer and Beaverton, where he has been commissioned to carve various animals to be placed in parks.
His work can cost from hundreds to thousands of dollars depending on the specific art piece.
Using a chainsaw comes naturally to Lukinich.
“I been using chainsaws for so long, its natural for me,” he said. “Once I use the chainsaw, I use a sander, but it’s about 90 percent saw. I’ve got different saws. Littles ones. Big ones.”
Lukinich also competes in chainsaw completions, giving hm the opportunity to use his skills.
“I am pretty quick,” he said.
According to Lukinich, the hardest wood to care is oak and spruce.
“it’s just hard,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of caring of the burnt trees in the area of the wildfires and that stuff is like carving brick.”
Redwood is the easy to carve, he said.
“It just caves so beautifully,” Lukinich said. “It details really nice. It is just softer, and it will last forever.”
According to Lukinich, Wood caring is becoming more popular.
“People enjoy it,” he said. “They like recycling the wood. It’s a natural part of the environment.”
For those who might want to try chainsaw art, Lukinich has this advice.
“Get a saw and start carving,” he said.
Who We Are is a frequent presentation of The News Guard highlighting community members and their positive efforts in our community.
