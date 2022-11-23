Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

At Work

Artist James Lukinich at work.

The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting and art exhibit at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at the James Lukinich Gallery at the Seven Gables Center 549 NW Highway 101 in Lincoln City.

James Lukinich Gallery

This is the inside of the James Lukinich Gallery at the Seven Gables Center 549 NW Highway 101in Lincoln City

Lukinich, a Lincoln City resident and former Oregon arborist and tree service operator, has been chainsaw carving for approximately 25 years. His specialized artwork has been recognized all over the nation.

On Top

James Lukinich on top of one of his creations.
Bear Chair

Lukinich carved this large Bear Chair for the B’na B’rith Camp in Lincoln City.
The Pole

Lukinich made this carving for the City of Beaverton.
Artist on a Ladder

James Lukinich carefully inspects his work.
