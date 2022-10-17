Tamara Staples is on a mission of good will.
Staples is the President of the Lincoln City Senior Center.
“When I travel around town, I have found that quite often people don’t realize there is a senior center in Lincoln City,” she said.
The Lincoln City Senior Center is located inside the Lincoln City Community Center at 2150 NE Oar Place and accepts anyone 50-years and older as members.
“We really want to push that demographic, 50 to 65,” Staples said.
Membership to the Center is $12 annually.
The Lincoln City Council recently waved the annual $168,000 rental fee for the center.
“We have to go to the council each year to request that waiver,” she said.
The Senior Center is designed to offer a place for seniors to gather and to socialize.
“We offer coffee and snacks,” she said, “and we have a piano, and we have a singing group that meets on Tuesday. And we offer all kinds of games.”
The council recently disallowed the Center to offer card games for money. The card games continue, but without money, according to Staples.
“I continue to work with the city police and with an attorney in town to allow the games to be restored using money,” Staples said. “The seniors have been playing those games forever, well over a decade. We were playing without any problem.”
Staples said that changed recently.
“We were forced to sign a permit with the city, and we were no longer a stand-alone entity,” she said. “We couldn’t conduct the games without a game permit and a license, and the licenses is expensive, so the bingo games just don’t fly without money.”
Staples said the games are a key element of the Center’s efforts to engage the seniors.
“We try to provide a very welcoming environment and a wide-range of games,” she said. “We also have a library were the seniors can borrow books.”
Usually, 30 to 35 seniors gather at the Center during its daily operational hours.
“We are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Staples said. “We were closed for a long time. So, we are now trying to get people back into the Center.”
Part of the effort to attract new members, Staples said, is educational talks from area experts, which will include health and other issues.
“We are starting to have these educational talks on-going,” she said.
Staples told The News Guard that she is optimistic about the future of the Center.
“My vision for the future of the Center is that we stay open and we welcome people in and offer them a cup of coffee and keep that warm welcome,” she said. “I want to get a lot more activities and classes, more than just games. We are working to find out what activities people are interested in that will bring them in in the evening.”
Part of the future effort could be connecting to Taft High School and engaging students to come to the center to help.
“We’d like to broaden the horizon,” Staples said.
The Lincoln City Senior Center is supported by approximately 15 volunteers. There are no paid staff. An eight-member board monitors the Center’s operations.
The Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
To reach the Lincoln City Senior Center, call 541-418-5480.
Who We Are is a frequent presentation by The News Guard highlighting community members making a positive difference in the lives of others.
