Work continues for a $3 million renovation at the Lincoln City Cultural Center along Highway 101.

Renovations

Looking north from the side of the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
Surrounding Sidewalk

The new design includes a sidewalk taking visitors around the complex.
Front

Looking southeast along the front of the property.
Stairs

A new stair case leads to the front of the center.
Fenced In

Fencing surrounds the renovation project.

The attached photos shows the work in progress.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite spot in Lincoln City?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.