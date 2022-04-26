Six years after he won the Republican primary and lost a close race to Gov. Kate Brown, Dr. Bud Pierce feels like the timing is right to take the next big step.
During a campaign stop in Coos Bay last week, Pierce said despite the crowded field in the Republican primary he is confident heading into the final weeks of campaigning.
"It comes down to continuing to work the process," he said. "We have pretty darn good support in the medical community. It really comes down to telling people who you are, what you stand for and what you believe, and leave it to them. I want people to know the authentic Bud."
Pierce said his past experience gives him an edge in the crowded field.
"That's an advantage," he said. "When we look at polling, I have name recognition over 0% and everyone else is under 10%."
While many of the issues facing Oregon are similar to 2016, Pierce said there is a difference in the political climate. An oncologist in Salem, Pierce said six years ago none of his patients ever discussed his campaign. This year, he said more than half want to talk politics.
"It's very different compared to 2016," he said. "There was some interest in the Republican primary. As soon as the election happened, the interest went away. The Republicans didn't really think they could win."
Pierce said voters around the state have similar concerns - public safety, homelessness, cancel culture, election integrity and a natural-resources based economy.
Pierce said more and more people are interested in having Oregon produce its own rather than rely on others.
"I think people are realizing with the pandemic and supply chain crisis, we need to do it here," Pierce said. "Food production, mineral production have got to be done somewhere so it might as well be done here."
As far as public safety, Pierce said the current state leaders have it all wrong. But it can be fixed.
"It's going to take effective policing, and it's going to take people who break the law being arrested and being punished in a real way," Pierce said.
With so much riding on the election, Pierce said he stands out because he is not interested in accolades or attention.
"I'm someone who wants to get things done," Pierce said. "I want to achieve public safety. Most of the recognition will go to county commissioners and city councils, and I'm OK with that. The governor is uniquely aligned to get the federal, state, county and local officials together to get it done."
Pierce said he has a plan to combat homelessness that could actually work.
"There has to be a shelter bed for every person in the state," he said. "The shelter is a place where people can work on mental health, alcohol and drug addiction and start to work."
He said if people refuse the help or don't use it, other stronger steps could be taken.
"I don't really want to incarcerate people, but you have to have a strong stick," he said.
Pierce said the state also needs to make changes in its public education system.
"That's going to require a lot more effort on behalf of parents, teachers and students," he said. "I actually started my education at age 5 and ended at 36. You have to have a sequential curriculum so it builds on the previous year. You have to have testing, not to teach to the test, but to be able to gauge how you're doing."
Pierce said with the problems facing the state, he chose to get involved to find an answer.
"The only reason I'm involved in politics is because you can't be governor without being involved in politics," he said. "You put in people who have vast experience, have vast skills and want to solve problems, make people's lives better. We have plenty of laws now that it's not OK to hurt people. We have lots of laws to help the homeless."
As the final weeks of the primary come up, Pierce said he will continue to visit communities in the state and will begin an advertising campaign. Then he will trust the voters to make the right choice.
"My sole value in running and if elected is to make livers better for the people of Oregon," Pierce said. "My Christian faith tells me to lead as a servant and do everything that's legal, ethical and moral to make people's lives better. That's what it's really about."
