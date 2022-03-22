Lincoln City’s Planning & Community Development Department provided an update to the Lincoln City Council Monday, March 14, on the department’s 2022 work plan and goals, an overview of tasks accomplished and those planned for the year.
Director Anne Marie Skinner said planning application forms have been updated. Building permit packets have also been revised and are available. Forms and applications can be found at https://bit.ly/3MSYrk6
“In 2023, it’s my goal to look at the building permit fee schedule,” Skinner said.
The comprehensive plan update is in progress, Skinner added. There was a public comment session Tuesday, March 15, about housing. In April, there will be a public comment session on public facilities and services. May will focus on transportation and June on coastal shorelands.
“In July, there will be one on natural resources,” Skinner said of the public comment sessions. “I’d like to have another one in August and another one in September just as an overall on any of those topics for any individual who wasn’t able to get comments in during one of the specific sessions.”
Skinner’s goal is to work on putting together the draft and have it ready for the planning commission for January hearings. She hopes by this time next year, the city will have an updated comprehensive plan.
“There are seven bills dealing with housing that I need to incorporate into our code just so that people know that we have incorporated them,” Skinner said.
There are city-owned properties that need to be rezoned, Skinner added. These include properties that are slated for Taft Park, one that is part of another park, and then a couple that have deed restrictions that mandate they be zoned either park or open space.
House Bill 2918 requires a yearly surplus land inventory report.
“They are supposed to be compiling all of it and putting it on this large map so that people can access that and I guess see what lands jurisdictions own,” Skinner said.
Skinner said she is working to update the city’s Housing Needs Analysis. The update will give the city a true picture of housing needs.
