Poaching Update

Poaching continues to be an issue in Oregon. Law enforcement and the ODFW continue to pursue violators.

 Courtesy from the

Poachers who shot two bear cubs near Siletz last October must pay $15,000 in damages, lost hunting privileges for three years and will be on bench probation for 60 months, according to Lincoln County Court documents.

Gail Faye Freer, 52, and her son Corey Douglas Loving II, 29, both of Siletz, committed the crime on or about Oct. 9, 2023, while trespassing on private land, according to law enforcement officials.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What are your plans for Memorial Day weekend?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.