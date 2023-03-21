Police Blotter
The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
February 24
Caller reported a female was wandering around and not making sense in the 3500 block of NW Highway 101. Female taken into custody and transported to jail on six different warrants from six different agencies.
12:18 p.m.
Traffic crash reported at SE 3rd and SW Mast Avenue. Police aqnd North Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded. Tow unable to get to vehicles. NLFR assisted driver to safe location.
5:09 p.m.
Traffic crash reported at NE 22nd and NE Highway 101.
February 25
4:11 p.m.
Caller advised open door in the 1100 block of SW 12th Street. Officers cleared the house. Report taken.
February 26
3 a.m.
Two subjects contacted by officers at NW 44th Street and NW Logan Road and taken into custody for trespass. One subject taken to jail. The other subject transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, cleared and taken to county jail.
4:56 a.m.
Police responded to a possible disturbance in the 3400 block of NE Highway 101. Medics were requested to respond due to female having a large laceration on her arm. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance responded. Female was taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
10:23 a.m.
Officer conducted a traffic stop at SW 48th Street and Highway 101. Subject taken into custody and transported to jail.
2:38 p.m.
A domestic disturbance reported at SE Inlet Avenue and SW Jetty Avenue. Caller reported female bleeding from the head and could hear couple yelling at each other. Medics arrived to treat the female’s head wound. One subject was taken into custody and transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and later taken to jail charged with Assault 4 Domestic.
8:36 p.m.
Caller reported of a physical disturbance with her brother and herself. Female was taken into custody for Assault IV-Domestic and Harassment and taken to jail.
9:20 p.m.
Report of a male who was told to leave in the 1700 block of NW 21st Street and he would nmot leave. Subject warned for Trespass and then refused to answer the door.
February 27
11:26 a.m.
Report of a burglary in the 600 block of SW 27th Way. Caller reports at least two persons staying at the residence. They ran when representatives arrived. Officers cleared the building. Report taken.
11:40 a.m.
Caller reported possible domestic in the 3200 block of NE Highway 101. One subject was taken into custody and transported to jail charged with Disorderly Conduct.
7:56 p.m.
Caller reported his girlfriend jumped out of car and ran off saying she was going to harm herself. Female located and taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
Oregon State Police
February 14
3:43 a.m.
At 3:43 a.m. A vehicle was stopped for driving the wrong way down US Highway101 at milepost 140 northbound. The driver was believed to be intoxicated and consented to performing field sobriety tests. The driver performed poorly and was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample of 0.04% BAC.
The driver refused to provide urine, and a search warrant was applied for a granted. A blood sample and urine sample were obtained from the driver. The driver was lodged in Lincoln County Jail for DUII.
8:59 p.m.
At approximately 8:59 a.m. Multiple people called 911 reporting a male subject throwing rocks and other objects at moving vehicles on highway 101 near milepost 161.5. The subject was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on several charges.
February 15
9:20 a.m.
At approximately 9:20 a.m. a gray Cadillac was reported driving westbound on State Route 18 near mile post 13, reportedly swerving all over the road and driving well below the speed limit. At approximately 09:50 a.m. a gray Cadillac STX4 matching the description was stopped for failure to drive within lane.
The driver of the Cadillac was arrested for DUII –Controlled Substances and Reckless Driving. The Driver was also cited for fail to drive within lane, no operator’s license, and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed by Car] Care Tow Pro and the driver was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.
3:57 p.m.
At approximately 3:57 p.m. A trooper contacted a female who the trooper observed walking into the Dollar General in Yachats who had a warrant from Spokane, Washington. The female walked outside with the trooper voluntarily and was placed under arrest after confirming her warrant. The female was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where she was lodged and awaiting extradition back to Washington.
February 16
6:51 p.m.
At approximately 6:51 p.m. a Gold SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 101 milepost 113 when it failed to signal turning into McDonalds. Driver provided a false name and date of birth. The driver was arrested for multiple criminal offense and was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
March 1
3:40 p.m.
A silver Chevy Malibu was stopped for expired registration on Highway 20 at milepost 1 at approximately 3:40 p.m. The driver was found to be DWS, driving uninsured, and driving without a required SR 22. The driver was issued a warning for registration sticker expired and cited for DWS, driving uninsured, and Failure of previous violator to file. The vehicle was towed by Coast Towing.
March 2
11:02 a.m.
A traffic stop was attempted by an officer from Newport Police Department on Highway 101 at milepost 141 at about 11:02 p.m. The vehicle failed to yield and began fleeing from the officer. The officer began pursuing the vehicle, and to maintain the safety of a lone pursuing officer, Oregon State Police joined the pursuit.
The pursuit lasted approximately six miles before the vehicle ran over multiple sets of stop sticks. The vehicle continued, driving recklessly and striking an uninvolved civilian vehicle, resulting in minor injuries.
The driver was taken into custody and exhibited signs of impairment. The driver consented to field sobriety tests and performed poorly before voluntarily providing a breath sample of .10% BAC. The driver was cleared medically at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and lodged in Lincoln County Jail by Newport Police.
Newport Fire, Pacific West Ambulance, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police all assisted Newport Police.
2:30 p.m.
A dump truck was being driven eastbound on US-20 at milepost 5 at about 2:30 p.m. when it slowed and proceeded to take a wide right-hand turn into the job site near milepost 5.25. An eastbound Hyundai car came up behind the dump truck and stopped along the back-right side of the dump truck.
As the dump truck completed the right-hand turn the tires hit the front of the Hyundai causing damage. No injuries were reported. No tows were needed. This incident does not qualify to have a Truck Crash Supplemental completed.
5:08 p.m.
At approximately 5:08 p.m. a two vehicle, non-injury crash occurred at I-5 milepost 39. NB traffic on I-5 was stopped due to a separate crash (SP-23-062816). A black Dodge 1500 and a black Toyota Venza both merged into the median where they sideswiped one another causing over $2500 in damage.
The Toyota was driven from the scene and the Dodge was assisted by Dick’s towing in changing their flat tire before it was driven from the scene. No citations were issued due to both vehicles merging into the median to avoid stopped or slowing traffic ahead.
March 3
10:58 a.m.
A blue Kia Rio was stopped at about 10:58 a.m. for expired registration at milepost 115 on Highway 101. The driver was found to be DWS, uninsured, and did not have a required SR22. The driver was issued a warning for expired registration and issued a citation for DWS, driving uninsured, and no SR22. The vehicle was towed by Menefee Towing.
1:14 p.m.
A Silver Hyundai Sonata was stopped at 1:14 p.m. at milepost 140 on Highway 101 for registration sticker expired. The driver was found to be DWS and driving uninsured. The driver was issued a warning for Registration sticker-expired and citations for DWS and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed by Rowleys Towing.
