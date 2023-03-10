The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
February 12
11:08 a.m.
A non-in jury traffic crash reported in the 4200 block of N Highway 101. Information was exchanged and a report taken.
6:48 p.m.
A traffic crash was reported in the 4700 block of SE Highway 10. One driver was cited for Driving While Suspended. Vehicle was impounded by South County Towing.
February 13
8:16 p.m.
A traffic crash was reported at NW Highway 101 and NW 21st Street. Reports that a vehicle crashed into the median. Driver as cited for Reckless Driving, Driving While Suspended, and No Insurance. Vehicle was impounded by Menefee Towing.
February 14
1:37 a.m.
Extra patrols conducted in the 6200 block of SW Jetty Avenue due to reports of unauthorized people inside. One person was taken into custody for Trespass 2 ID Theft, Forgery X 2 and PCS Meth. That subject was transported to jail, cited and released. Another subject warned for Trespass and left the property.
2:23 a.m.
Report of a front door kicked in and subject fled in the 2100 block of NW Highway 101. Couple of water pipes taken. Police took a report about the incident.
8:35 a.m.
Report of a death in the 2800 block of NE 46th Loop. Medical examiner and district attorney notified. Pacific View responded. Report taken.
9:16 a.m.
Report of a deceased subject in the 3000 block of NE West Devils Lake Road. Medical examiner and district attorney notified. Pacific View responded. A report was taken.
2:19 p.m.
Subject reported his wallet was stolen in the 1500 block of NW 40th Place while he was waiting in line to check in. A report was taken.
11:29 p.m.
Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of SW Highway 101. Unidentified subject reportedly defecated in the courtyard.
February 15
3:15 p.m.
Caller reported a stolen vehicle from the 900 block of SE 32nd Street. Daughter suspected of taking the vehicle.
4:49 p.m.
Caller reporting he is following stolen vehicle with juvenile step daughter driving it. Vehicle eluded law enforcement, hitting another vehicle. Speeds up to 50 mph. Vehicle returned to original location. Juvenile taken into custody and transported to Linn County detention center and charged with UUMV, Felony Elude, and reckless driving.
February 16
8:52 a.m.
Extra patrols requested on the 1500 block of 40th Place. Caller reported there was a swastika drawn in the sand. Caller kicked sand over it and requested extra patrols in the area.
9:31 a.m.
Report of a non-injury traffic crash, blocking in the 400 block of NW Highway 101. One driver cited for Driving Uninsured and Improper Lane Change.
9:44 a.m.
Caller reported two large patches of graffiti on the sea wall stairs in the 21st Street Public Access Area. Report taken.
12:01 p.m.
Caller reported vehicle break-in in the 100 block of SW Highway 101. Personal property missing.
12:53 p.m.
Report of an injury crash at SW 32nd Street and SW Highway 101. One driver was cited and released for DUII an Reckless Driving.
Oregon State Police
February 13
At approximately 3:58 p.m. trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle crash at milepost 125 on Highway 101 at the entrance of North Fogarty Creek State Park. Unit #1, a red Mazda sedan was negotiating a curve to leave the park when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. No one was injured and the driver arranged to remove her vehicle.
February 14
At 3:43 a.m. A vehicle was stopped for driving the wrong way down US Highway101 at milepost 140 northbound. The driver was believed to be intoxicated and consented to performing field sobriety tests. The driver performed poorly and was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample of 0.04% BAC. The driver refused to provide urine, and a search warrant was applied for a granted. A blood sample and urine sample were obtained from the driver. The driver was lodged in Lincoln County Jail for DUII.
At approximately 8:59 a.m. Multiple people called 911 reporting a male subject throwing rocks and other objects at moving vehicles on highway 101 near milepost 161.5. The subject was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on several charges.
February 15
At approximately 9:20 a.m. a gray Cadillac was reported driving westbound on State Route 18 near mile post 13, reportedly swerving all over the road and driving well below the speed limit. At approximately 09:50 a.m. a gray Cadillac STX4 matching the description was stopped for failure to drive within lane. The driver of the Cadillac was arrested for DUII –Controlled Substances and Reckless Driving. The Driver was also cited for fail to drive within lane, no operator’s license, and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed by Car] Care Tow Pro and the driver was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.
At approximately 3:57 p.m. A trooper contacted a female who the trooper observed walking into the Dollar General in Yachats who had a warrant from Spokane, Washington. The female walked outside with the trooper voluntarily and was placed under arrest after confirming her warrant. The female was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where she was lodged and awaiting extradition back to Washington.
February 16
At approximately 6:51 p.m. a Gold SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 101 milepost 113 when it failed to signal turning into McDonalds. Driver provided a false name and date of birth. The driver was arrested for multiple criminal offense and was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.