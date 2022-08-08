The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
July 29
Male suspect arrested following a Domestic Violence report in the 1500 block of Lake Drive. Female reporting her husband was blocking her, refusing to let her leave and threatened to kill her and 18-year-old son.
Police responded to a report of an Assault in the 1000 block of SW 51st Street. Female said she was confronted by juvenile subjects while she was in her vehicle and that the subjects ripped off the vehicles mirror, assaulted her and ran off. Police located and detained the subjects behind the South Chevron Gas Station. Two juveniles were transported home. Other juveniles transported to Lincoln City Police Department charged with Assault IV, Menacing X 4, Harassment, Reckless Endangering X 3, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 3, Criminal Mischief 2 and Assault on a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.
July 30
Police took a report of a residence door being kicked in in the 3200 block of SE Highway 101.
Caller reported he dropped his wallet at the casino. The wallet with ID and cards was returned but cash was missing.
Police were called to a report of a physical Domestic Disturbance in the parking lot in the 4000 block of NW Logan Road. A female suspect was cited and released on a warrant.
Aug 1
Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 4000 block of NW Logan Road.
Police took a report of an assault and tampering with witness in the 4800 block of SE Inlet Avenue.
An individual turned in a cell phone with a bullet hole through the phone found in the parking lot in the 4100 block of Highway 101.
Aug. 2
Police took a report of Theft from a Vehicle at NW 15th Street at the beach access. Citizens advised that a suspect entered a vehicle and took a purse, wallet and car keys. A suspect was taken into custody and transported to the county jail.
Police took a female suspect into custody at the 600 block of Highway 101 following a report of windows being broken on a vehicle.
Police took a report of a theft of a solar light in the 1500 block of NW 19th Street.
Aug. 3
Police took a report of damage to a commercial dryer in the 2000 block of Highway 101. Video at the scene shows an unidentified female and a male.
Caller reported that a male approached her to tell her that she was parked in a handicapped spot without a permit. Caller advised that he flashed a badge at her. Officer responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Oar Avenue and and took a report.
Aug. 4
Caller reported that a male in red truck had been following her and her son. Officer responded and two subjects taken into custody on warrants at the Chinook Winds Hotel.
Police responded to Lincoln City City Hall on SW Highway 101 following calls from city staffers about an aggressive male filming employees. No crime at this time. The suspect has been excluded from city hall for 30 days.
Oregon State Police
July 28
A vehicle was stopped on Highway 101 at milepost 134 for failure to maintain a lane of travel. The driver was found to have a non-serviceable warrant out of Idaho and was an out of compliance sex offender. The driver was cited and released on the crime of failure to register as a sex offender.
A vehicle was called in as a driving complaint. The vehicle was located at milepost 126 on Highway 101 and the driver was found to be driving while suspended at a misdemeanor level. The driver was taken into custody and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
A vehicle was stopped at NE 20th and Highway 101 for expired registration. The driver was found to be driving while suspended and had two active cite and release warrants for his arrest. The warrants were confirmed, and the driver was cited for driving while suspended and both warrants.
A report was made about a motorhome that looked to be abandoned near milepost 2 on Highway 18. The owner of the RV was located and charged. The individual was already in custody at the Lincoln County Jail on unrelated charges.
A single vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 101 at milepost 129 when the driver lost control causing the vehicle to roll over. The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance due to complaint of injury. The vehicle was towed by Coast Towing and the highway was reopened.
July 29
A trooper responded to a property at 12801 S Coast Highway 101 and located a stolen boat from a Newport Police case. Boat was towed by Rowley's towing. Victim notified of where boat was being taken. Still attempting to locate and interview a potential suspect.
A male adult suspect was arrested for violation of a restraining order and probation violation. This occurred after he was stopped on US-101 near milepost 113 for failing to wear a seatbelt. The male was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged.
Troopers took a report about a vehicle dumping tires on the side of the roadway on Highway 101 near Depoe Bay. Complainant said that they had video cameras that caught the incident. The cameras show the vehicle and the suspect, but the plate cannot be seen. No other suspect information at this time.
A trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a blue motorcycle for expired registration. The motorcycle fled and the trooper did not pursue the vehicle. Could not identify the rider or motorcycle. No suspects at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.