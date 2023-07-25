The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
June 30
1:47 a.m.
Police assisted North Lincoln Fire & Rescue fire with tree/brush fire at SE 23rd Street and Highway 101.
1:14 p.m.
An abandoned vehicle towed in the 3200 block of NW Mast Avenue. Menefee towed the vehicle.
5:28 p.m.
Caller in the 2700 block of NE 14th Street reports female in a van was swaying back and forth and hit the barricade trying to back out. Driver taken into custody and transported to police department.
8:32 p.m.
Caller in the 5000 block of SW Highway 101 reports that a male assaulted him and took his blanket.
10:18 p.m.
Two vehicle non-injury traffic crash reported at NW 11th Street and NW Highway 101.
July 1
11:43 a.m.
Crash reported in the 3900 block of NW Highway 101. Passenger hit by vehicle. Minor injury reported.
1:56 p.m.
Caller in the 1000 block of SE Oar Avenue located stolen cargo trailer at location. Sgt. Assisted with retrieving trailer.
3:56 p.m.
Caller reports motorhome hit vehicle at NW 15th Street and NW Highway 101 while traveling. Suspect vehicle continued southbound.
July 3
7:47 a.m.
Caller in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road reports subjects keep breaking into her vehicle.
11:27 a.m.
Minor injury traffic crash reported at north Highway 101 and NE Devils Lake Road. One driver cited for Careless Driving.
9:10 p.m.
Caller in the 3400 block of NE Highway 101 reports male left the location intoxicated with unrestrained infant in vehicle.
July 4
1:57 a.m.
Felony Warrant arrest at NE 14th Street and NE Oar Avenue.
6:55 a.m.
A burglary reported in the 4900 block of Highway 101.
3:57 p.m.
Illegally parked vehicles towed in the SW 48th Street area by Car Care and Menefee Towing.
4:21 p.m.
Illegally parked vehicle towed from the 600 block of SW 50th Street by Care Car.
July 5
8:49 a.m.
Caller in the 3333 block of NW Highway 101 reports graffiti to business vehicle and dumpster.
11:33 p.m.
Extra patrols requested in the 5900 block of SW Highway 101 after employees’ cars were broken into.
July 6
12:13 a.m.
Caller in the 300 block of SE Highway 101 reports suspicious male took her bicycle off the porch.
1:20 p.m.
Sex offense arrest made in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road. Suspect taken into custody and transported to jail charged with multiple child luring crimes.
11:04 p.m.
Caller in the 900 block of SE 32nd Street reports her twin sister hit her.
July 21
9:31 a.m.
Caller at SW 3rd and SW Ebb Avenue reports she was walking her dog on what she thought was public property, was pushed down by a male.
2:50 p.m.
Caller in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road reports she and another person were assaulted.
4:25 p.m.
Report of car/motorcycle crash in the 2400 block of NW Highway 101.
Oregon State Police
June 24
1:18 a.m.
Impound vehicle at Highway 101 and Otter Crest Loop. A gold Honda Accord was stopped for speeding and the driver was found to be DWS and Uninsured. The driver was issued a citation for Exceeding Speed Limit 21-30 MPH, Driving while Suspended or Revoked, and Driving Uninsured. The vehicle was towed by Rowley’s Towing.
11:06 a.m.
The involved vehicle was stopped for a moving violation near SR-229 and Yasek Loop. The driver was driving without a driver’s license. Due to SB780 the vehicle was impounded for being driven without a license and at a location which was not safe to leave the vehicle. The driver was given a courtesy transport to his sister’s place by Toledo PD who assisted on-scene. Coast Towing in Newport recovered the vehicle.
3:49 p.m.
A Honda Civic was being driven southbound on US-101 approaching N Three Rocks Road. A driver in a Mercedes SUV had been stopped on N Three Rocks Road at the eastside stop sign. The driver of the Mercedes began driving across highway 101 causing a crash between the two vehicles. The occupants of the Honda had minor injuries. The Honda was towed by Menefee’s Towing due to damage. The driver of the Mercedes was issued a citation.
June 26
12:33 a.m.
The Lincoln County Sheriff Office requested Code 3 cover for a Domestic Disturbance. Once on scene assistance detaining and placing on male adult into custody was provided to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s. Lincoln County Sheriff’s housed one adult male at the Lincoln County Jail.
7:13 a.m.
An ambulance reported a crash on Highway 101 near milepost 127. The driver of a gold BMW was traveling southbound when the driver fell asleep rear ending a semi-truck. The gold BMW was towed due to damage.
1:36 p.m.
A single vehicle injury-crash occurred when the driver of a moped lost control while traveling eastbound on State Route 18. The rider sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The moped was towed due to damage. The driver was later found to be DUII.
