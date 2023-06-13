The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
May 28
12:24 a.m.
Caller reports an intoxicated subject hit a parked car in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Subject taken to jail on DUII charges.
5:27 a.m.
Extra patrols requested after reports of lots of tents up on the beach in the 51st Street area.
May 29
6:35 a.m.
Callers report three vehicles broken into in the 100 block of NE Highway 101.
10:59 p.m.
Caller reports male screaming in the parking garage in the 800 block of SW Highway 101. Subject transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital at his request.
May 31
8:30 a.m.
Report of a burglary in the 800 block of Highway 101. Report taken for investigation.
5:57 p.m.
Caller reports vehicle break-in in the 4000 block of SW Highway 101. Report taken.
6:23 p.m.
Caller reporting a person previously trespassed has returned to the 4000 block of NW Logan Road and is in the restroom with a hand basket of items. Subject was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Mischief III, Theft III, and Trespass II. He was taken to jail on a Failure to Appear warrant for DUII from Linn County.
No reports from June 1-5
June 6
7:48 a.m.
Caller in the 6000 block of SW Ebb Avenue reported unauthorized purchases made on credit card.
10:35 a.m.
Caller reported damage to her vehicle in the 1500 block of SE 14th Street.
10:49 a.m.
Report of a vehicle stolen in the 1500 block of SW Harbor Avenue. Keys with vehicle.
10:58 a.m.
A traffic crash reported in the 2200 block of NE Highway 101. Officers flagged down in the area. Report of a vehicle and pedestrian crash. Minor injuries reported. Information exchanged.
12:23 p.m.
9-1-1 report of unconscious possibly intoxicated subject inn a vehicle in the 800 block of SW Highway 101. Subject taken into custody for Felony DUII and transported to jail. South County responded to impound vehicle.
Oregon State Police
May 13
12:04 a.m.
A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation at Highway 101 milepost 142 and found to be driving while suspended. The driver was cited and warned not to drive. The vehicle was seen driving again, was stopped, and the driver was cited again. The vehicle was towed for SB780 impound by Rowley's Towing. The driver stormed off while yelling expletives before he could be given his tow paperwork.
4:38 p.m.
An OSP trooper responded to a two-vehicle rear-end crash which occurred on Highway 20 near the intersection of Tom Jack Road. Unit #1, a yellow Jeep Wrangler.
5:40 p.m.
An OSP trooper responded to a disturbance at Beachside State Park. A person became belligerent when he was cited for staying past his reservation check out date. The person began screaming and yelling and causing multiple people in surrounding campsites to be concerned. The person was located, taken into custody for disorderly conduct and lodged at the Lincoln County jail.
May 14
3:49 p.m.
A single vehicle non-injury crash occurred at milepost 4 on Highway 18 when a maroon Subaru Forester left the road after the driver fell asleep. The owner coordinated for an insurance provided tow.
5:01 p.m.
A two vehicle non-injury crash occurred on Highway 18 at milepost 2 eastbound when a gray Ford Explorer rear-ended a blue Honda Civic. The Honda Civic was driven from the scene. Menefee Towing recovered the Ford Explorer.
6:21 p.m.
A White Toyota Echo was stopped on Highway 101 at milepost 112 for menacing and the driver was found to be DUII. The driver was arrested for DUII and the vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow Pro.
May 15
5:12 p.m.
Oregon State Police responded to a non-injury crash involving a green Dodge Caravan at Highway 101 and Highway 18. The driver advised they reached for an item they dropped and drove off the left side of the roadway into a ditch. The van struck a roadway sign before coming to a stop. The driver arranged for local family to remove their van from the ditch.
May 16
2:17 p.m.
A three-vehicle rear-ender crash occurred on Highway101 around milepost 135. Vehicle #2 (white Tacoma) and #3 (white Murano) were stopped with #3 trying to turn left into Moolack Beach wayside. Northbound Vehicle #1 (black Santa Fe) crashed into #2, which then crashed into #3. No injuries were reported. Coast Towing towed #1 and #2. Driver #1 cited for Careless Driving-Accident and Driving Uninsured.
May 17
10:21 a.m.
A call came in about a disabled blue minivan that was partially blocking the northbound lane on Highway101 at milepost 147. The minivan was towed by Rowely’s Towing due to it being a hazard and partially blocking the road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.