The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
May 18
2:30 p.m.
Caller reports possible intoxicated male in wheelchair has been sitting at location in the 1000 block of SE Oar Avenue for an hour, not waking up, but breathing. Subject was taken into custody for a misdemeanor warrant for larceny out of Klamath Falls and transported to jail.
May 19
10:19 a.m.
Report of a two-vehicle non-injury crash in the 700 block of NW Highway 101. One driver cited. Car Care towed one of the vehicles.
4:16 p.m.
A subject was taken into custody at the 15th Street beach access and transported to jail charged with Online Sexual Corruption of a Child, Luring a Minor, Attempted Rape III, Attempted Sodomy III, and Attempted Sex Abuse II.
No entries for May 20
May 21
12:49 a.m.
Caller reports that a female will not leave his home in the 1500 Block of NE 12th Street. Female cited and released for Trespass.
2:04 a.m.
Counterfeit $100 bilk reported in the business at 17776 NW 44th Street.
3:01 a.m.
Report that a male transient set fire in alcove in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road. Employees extinguished the blaze. Officers were unable to locate the transient.
6:52 p.m.
Caller reports she had been in a verbal argument with her grandfather earlier and that he had taken her phone and broke it.
May 22
12 a.m.
A female driver was cited and released for DUII and Reckless Driving in the 1700 block of NE 6th Street. The vehicle was impounded.
Extra patrols requested in the 2100 block of SE Lee Avenue due to ongoing issues with transients accessing utilities on the property.
Extra patrols requested in the SE 3rd Street area following ongoing issues with drug activity and suspicious persons casing the area.
Oregon State Police
May 5
5:49 p.m.
A vehicle was the subject of multiple driving complaints on Highway 18 at milepost 12. The vehicle was located and stopped. The driver exhibited multiple signs of impairment and admitted to consuming alcohol. The driver consented to performing field sobriety tests and performed poorly. The driver was arrested and transported to Lincoln City Police Department, where he provided a breath sample of .22% BAC. The driver was then lodged in Lincoln County Jail after being medically cleared at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. The vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow.
7:31 p.m.
A blue Toyota Rav4 was northbound on Highway 101 near milepost 105. The Toyota was attempting to turn on to N Fraser Rd. A black Subaru Crosstrek was north bound behind the Toyota. The driver of the Subaru tried to pass the Toyota as it made its turn. The Subaru crashed into the Toyota. Both vehicles were towed by Menefee towing. Driver of the Subaru was cited for unsafe passing on the left.
11:52 p.m.
A trooper was on patrol near mile post 136 on highway 101. The trooper ran the plate on a white Nissan SUV. The vehicle returned stolen. Another trooper joined the first trooper and stopped the vehicle and detained the two vehicle occupants without incident. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the driver for UUMV and Contempt of Court for violating the terms of a no contact release agreement. Passenger was released at the scene and the driver was lodged at LCJ. Vehicle was towed for safe keeping.
May 7
3:17 p.m.
A gray Toyota Camry was stopped for registration sticker expired at milepost 121 on Highway 101. The driver was found to be DWS and uninsured. The driver was issued a citation for registration sticker expired, DWS, and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow Pro.
May 8
1:15 p.m.
A green Jeep Cherokee was stopped for speeding on Highway 101 and the driver was found to be DWS. The driver was issued warnings for speeding and registration sticker expired and a citation for DWS. The vehicle was towed by Coast Towing.
1:55 p.m.
Oregon State Police conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford F-150 for speed on Highway 101 at milepost 105. The driver showed signs of impairment, consented to SFSTs, and was arrested for DUII. The driver was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where there provided a breath sample of .23% BAC. The driver was lodged for DUII and Reckless Driving. The truck was towed by Care Car Towing
2:35 p.m.
A vehicle was towed to impound by Rowley's Towing subsequent to a traffic stop on Highway 101 at milepost 157, wherein the driver was found to be driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
3:53 p.m.
A person was cited and released on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Albany Municipal Court and their vehicle was towed to impound by Coast Towing after a traffic stop on Highway 101 at milepost 143 revealed the driver was suspended and uninsured.
7:13 p.m.
A white male was reported to be throwing items from his car at the eastbound Van Duzer rest area. Upon contact, it was revealed the subject had thrown items from his car across the rest area and throughout the parking lot. The male was arrested at Highway 18 and Otis for Offensive Littering and Disorderly Conduct 2. The male was medically cleared by Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
May 10
10:02 a.m.
Oregon State Police responded to a non-injury crash at milepost 5 eastbound on Highway 20 involving a gray Ram truck and a white Hyundai Sonata. The Ram truck was stopped on the highway waiting for a vehicle in front to make a left turn into a driveway. The white Sonata did not see the stopped traffic and collided with the back of the truck. The driver of the truck was able to drive from the scene. The Sonata sustained heavy front end damage and the driver arranged their own tow through insurance.
