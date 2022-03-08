The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Feb. 25
3:37 a.m. Police responded to an emotionally disturbed person in the 2300 block of NW Jetty Avenue. Caller arrived at a church and could hear a woman screaming loudly. Officers located the woman at the address. She was detained and taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Woman was combative and intoxicated.
7:45 p.m. Police took report of a stolen vehicle from a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Stolen vehicle entered into system.
Feb. 26
12:47 a.m. Police responded to a disturbance at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Security reported they had a guest detained on the ground. The woman had possibly assaulted another guest. The woman was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for assault on a public safety officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and interfering. A man was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department for disorderly conduct. Additional charged may follow pending investigation. Man was cited and released at 5 a.m.
9:39 a.m. Police responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of SE Lee Avenue. Caller reports her sister struck her in the face. Suspect was arrested, charged with assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence felony, and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
March 1
4:04 p.m. Officer located Newport Police Department’s stolen vehicle in a parking lot in the 1900 block of SE Lee Avenue.
March 2
12:35 p.m. Police took report of a hazard tow in the 2100 block of NE Hwy 101 and NE Oar Place. Business reported abandoned vehicle parked, partially blocking roadway. The vehicle was towed.
March 3
7:34 a.m. Police initiated a traffic stop in the 1000 block of SE Oar Avenue. Driver was cited for a violation of driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
5:13 p.m. Oregon State Police officers requested assistance looking for a suspect at a store in the 1600 block of NW Hwy 101. Officers and OSP located the suspect in the area of NW 17th/NW Jetty and had suspect at gun point. Suspect gets into vehicle with another person and officers pursue the vehicle. The pursuit heads northbound on Hwy 101 and OSP takes over after the vehicle is spiked at NW Logan Road/Hwy 101.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 25
9:45 a.m. Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 20, milepost 15. A westbound vehicle slid on ice and crashed into the earth embankment. The vehicle rotated and came to a rest in the eastbound lane. The vehicle was totaled. The driver reported no injuries and refused medical attention. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Fire, ODOT and Newport Fire assisted at the scene.
9:43 p.m. OSP responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 149. A single vehicle was traveling southbound and lost control overturning, colliding into an embankment. Driver lost the dog and it was hit by a vehicle.
Feb. 26
7:30 a.m. OSP stopped a vehicle for no license plates on Hwy 101, near milepost 146. The driver was found to be driving suspended misdemeanor. The driver was cited and released. The driver was also cited for not displaying license plates and driving uninsured.
Feb. 27
11:27 a.m. A Volkswagen Golf was stopped for a traffic violation on Hwy 101, near milepost 156. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person. The driver was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
