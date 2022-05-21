The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
May 7
4:53 p.m. Police took report of a disturbance near a business in the 4900 block of SE Hwy 101. Caller reported he was almost struck by a Prius while riding his bike. Subject then followed him, got out of the car and then shoved him. Report taken for legal review for harassment.
May 8
4:18 p.m. Police responded to the report of a burglary at a hotel in the 2700 block of NW Inlet Avenue. Caller reported woman had broken into a room at the location. Caller was following woman who had left property on foot. Suspect was taken into custody, requested medics to respond but then declined evaluation. Suspect was cited and released for attempted burglary in the second degree, trespass in the second degree and theft of services with the hotel as the victim. The suspect was also cited for criminal mischief in the second degree, burglary in the second degree and theft in the third degree with a different hotel as the victim.
6:23 p.m. Police responded to suspicious activity in the 2300 block of NW Inlet Avenue. Caller reported that a woman was attempting to enter a condominium at the location. Suspect was arrested on trespass in the second degree, harassment, resisting arrest, attempted assault on a public safety officer, and a warrant out of Lincoln County. Suspect was transported to Lincoln City Police Department and then to Lincoln County Jail.
May 9
2:01 a.m. Police responded to a DUII on SW Hwy 101/SW Bard Road. Vehicle was stopped at location. Vehicle contained open containers. Field sobriety tests were conducted. Breath test was refused. Warrant for blood obtained and subject was transported to hospital. Blood draw done by hospital. Subject cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants, refusal to take test for intoxicants, driving while suspended violation, open container violation and speeding.
1:40 p.m. Police responded to a crash on NE 15th Street/Hwy 101. Reports of vehicle hitting pedestrian. Ambulance and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded. Victim was transported to the hospital. Driver was cited for failure to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk.
May 10
9:34 a.m. Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Caller reported her daughter punched her in the mouth. Caller declined medical attention. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:34 p.m. Police responded to the report of an assault on SW Hwy 101. Suspect taken into custody after a report of a man and woman fighting. Suspect was transported to Lincoln County Jail for domestic assault in the fourth degree. Victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
May 11
11:26 a.m. Police took report of a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of SE 32nd Street. Caller reported domestic disturbance between herself and her twin sister. No assault reported, just harassment. Case has been sent to the district attorney’s office for review.
11:15 p.m. Police responded to an assault in the 3700 block of SW Hwy 101. Suspect taken into custody after victim reported she had been assaulted by him. Victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
May 12
12:07 a.m. Police responded to a fight at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Security reported two subjects were detained after a fight. One of the suspects was cited for disorderly conduct in the second degree and assault in the fourth degree. The other suspect was cited for disorderly conduct and assault in the fourth degree.
7:30 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance in the 6400 block of NE Neptune Drive. Report of a 16-year-old assaulting brothers and unable to control. The teen was taken into custody for assault in the fourth degree, harassment, and menacing. Teen was transported to Benton County Juvie.
