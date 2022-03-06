The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Feb. 18
7:18 a.m. Police took report of a medical call for unconscious woman in the 3500 block of NE Reef. Woman was dead on arrival.
6:51 p.m. Police took report of suspicious activity in the 1500 block of SE 19th Street. Caller reported a man attempted to abduct her young son in a van. Boy is unharmed. No suspect description.
Feb. 19
1:16 a.m. Police took report of a fight at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street.
4:42 p.m. Police responded to multiple reports of a hit and run on NW 25th Street/Hwy 101. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Hwy 101. Front end damage. Law enforcement was unable to locate the vehicle, a silver 2004 Toyota Corolla. Information sent to surrounding agencies.
Feb. 21
4:46 p.m. Police took report of a theft in the 2100 block of NE Reef Avenue. Caller reported apartment was broken into and cash stolen.
9:46 p.m. Police responded to the report of an assault in the 670 block of SE Keel Avenue. Man reported his girlfriend assaulted him. Law enforcement was unable to locate the suspect at the location. Probable cause for domestic assault in the fourth degree.
Feb. 22
3:46 p.m. Police took report of a theft at a store in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road. Employee reported a man left with several items. Suspect had a stocky build and reddish goatee.
4:07 p.m. Police took report of a theft at a store in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road. Employee reported a woman left without paying for groceries.
Feb. 23
4:18 p.m. Police responded to a crash on NW 2nd Drive/NE Hwy 101. Vehicle was reported to be off roadway, debris in southbound lane. Law enforcement and North Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded.
9:58 p.m. Police responded to a burglary in the 3200 block of NE 32nd Drive. Caller reported an unfamiliar vehicle was parked in a poorly lit area at NE 32nd Drive/NE Yacht Avenue. Subject exited the vehicle and walked down the street with a wheelbarrow, then returned and loaded several items into the vehicle. Suspect was cited and released for burglary in the second degree, theft in the first degree, and trespass in the first degree. Lincoln County Jail refused to lodge.
Feb. 24
8:52 a.m. Police responded to a trespass in the 2200 block of SE Hwy 101. Caller reported a man was in a shed on premises, man pulled a knife, left property with caller following. Suspect was arrested, transported to Lincoln City Police Department and was charged with burglary in the second degree, trespass in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing attempted assault in the first degree. Suspect was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
2:33 p.m. Police responded to a reported assault in the 1100 block of NW Hwy 101. Caller reported his son was assaulted at a skateboard park. Juvenile suspect was arrested for assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. Juvenile suspect was also excluded from the skatepark for 30 days. Juvenile suspect was transported to Lincoln City Police Department, and then transported to the courthouse.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 19
11 a.m. A northbound vehicle on Hwy 101 in Newport failed to yield to a Newport Police Department patrol vehicle with emergency lights. Police attempted to stop the subject vehicle. The driver failed to yield for approximately one mile and stopped at a gas station near NW 15th Street. Driver refused to comply to commands to exit the vehicle and displayed signs of impairment. The driver resisted arrest but was ultimately taken into custody. Driver was evaluated at a hospital and cleared for jail. The driver was lodged at Lincoln County Jail and charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and disorderly conduct. Newport Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
Feb. 21
1:23 p.m. A Subaru Forester was traveling east on Hwy 20 when the driver lost control of their vehicle due to the wet road conditions and hail. The vehicle rolled over into a small ditch along the shoulder. The driver and passenger were uninjured.
2:11 p.m. A Mercedes GLA was traveling east on Hwy 20 when it was rear ended by a Honda Civic. The Mercedes was deaccelerating as it was passing a crashed vehicle when the Honda Civic collided. There were no reported injuries. The driver of the Mercedes was able to drive off scene. The driver of the Honda was warned of careless driving.
Feb. 23
3 p.m. A subject was located at North Fogarty Creek State Park and taken into custody for an outstanding warrant in Lincoln County for strangulation and harassment. Subject was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.
Feb. 24
9 a.m. OSP responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 152. A northbound vehicle left the roadway and crashed on the southbound shoulder in Seal Rock. The vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane. Driver reported no injuries. Seal Rock Fire assisted at the scene.
