The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Jan. 21
9:45 a.m. Police took report of a theft in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Caller reported her sister stole her drivers license while staying at a casino on Nov. 30, 2021.
6:45 p.m. Police took report of a burglary in the 3500 block of NW Jetty Avenue. Caller advised doors were open and lights on. House cleared.
Jan. 22
6:11 p.m. Police took report of a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of NE West Devils Lake Road. Stolen vehicle entered in system.
Jan. 23
2:07 a.m. Police responded to a disturbance at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Security was outside with people that were involved in an altercation. Parties were contacted. One person was taken into custody, cited and released for domestic harassment.
2:42 p.m. Police responded to the report of multiple calls for an intoxicated person in the area of the 1800 block of NW Hwy 101. Caller reported the person was kicking and hitting glass business doors. The person was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for evaluation, released and given transport back to a hotel.
Jan. 24
10:18 a.m. Police responded to a CPR call in the 4500 block of SW Hwy 101. Ambulance, North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, and Lincoln City Police Department responded. Ambulance confirmed person was dead on arrival. Medical examiner/district attorney notified. Pacific View was notified.
4:20 p.m. Police responded to a crash on SE East Devils Lake Road. 911 report stated vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. Pedestrian was in the crosswalk when hit. Lincoln City Police Department, ambulance and North Lincoln Fire responded. Pedestrian was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Driver was cited for no occupational drivers license.
Jan. 25
1:25 p.m. Police took report of a hazard tow on NE Voyage Avenue/47th Street. A vehicle was parked partially blocking the roadway. The vehicle was later towed at 5:46 p.m.
6:07 p.m. Police took report of a vehicle hitting a power pole in the 1500 block of NE 6th Drive. Power company checked pole, no damage.
Jan. 26
10:28 a.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on SE 1st Street/S Hwy 101. Driver had a felony warrant confirmed out of Klamath County, failure to appear for kidnapping/custodian interference in the second degree. Driver was cited and released on both and cited for no insurance.
9:36 p.m. Police responded to the report of a burglary at a hotel in the 1700 block of NW 21st Street. Caller advised of suspect trying to get into hotel room window. Suspect was cited and released for attempt of unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 23
3:10 p.m. A blue Sedan was traveling southbound through Depoe Bay when radar checked the vehicle at 51 mph. The driver was identified with an outstanding warrant from Linn County. The driver was cited for speed and driving while suspended and was also cited and released for the outstanding warrant.
Jan. 25
12:33 a.m. Oregon State Police (OSP) performed a traffic stop on Hwy 101, near milepost 139. An investigation revealed the driver to be driving while suspended and uninsured. The driver was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, failure of previous violator to file and failure to register vehicle.
Jan. 26
6:15 a.m. OSP responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 20, milepost 20. A vehicle was driving westbound when the driver slid off the roadway, colliding with the guardrail due to the roads being icy. The driver damaged the guardrail and ODOT was advised. The driver was not injured. The driver was cited for driving uninsured.
10:09 p.m. OSP responded to assist the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in a crash on Hwy 101, milepost 149. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported a possible crash. An investigation revealed a driver slid off the highway into a ditch when navigating a curve. The driver suffered no injuries.
