The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Dec. 10
11:57 p.m. Police responded to a report of a man assaulted outside a business in the 1600 block of NE Hwy 101. The victim was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital by ambulance.
Dec. 11
5:23 p.m. Police took report of a house burglarized and items taken in the 1100 block of NW 2nd Drive.
Dec. 13
2:46 a.m. Police took report of a room found broken into in the 100 block of NW Inlet Avenue. Extra patrol requested.
Dec. 14
8:37 p.m. Police took report of a report of a grandson out of control, threatening others and self with knife in the 700 block of SW 29th St. The boy was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
Dec. 15
12:19 p.m. Police responded to the report of a man in a black Accord who stole a woman’s purse and belongings out of her vehicle at a business in the 4000 block of N Hwy 101. The vehicle was later involved in a pursuit. Suspect is in custody. Charges pending include theft in the second degree and unlawful entry to a motor vehicle.
6:54 p.m. Police took report of a hit and run at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th St.
Dec. 16
7:57 a.m. Police took report of a man’s vehicle vandalized in the 100 block of NE Hwy 101. All four tires were slashed, windows smashed out and plates missing.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 10
8:44 p.m. Oregon State Police stopped a silver PT Cruiser for an expired registration. Driver provided officer with his identification and then fled on foot. A search of the area was conducted, and the driver was not located. The driver was driving suspended violation and had an outstanding warrant in Lincoln County. The vehicle was found to have switched license plates. The plates were seized. The Vehicle was impounded and towed. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy assisted in the search.
Dec. 12
8 a.m. A single vehicle crash was reported to Oregon State Police by a passerby at Hwy 20, milepost 18. A charcoal grey Ford long bed truck with a black bull guard has struck the guardrail once along the eastbound shoulder and three times along the westbound shoulder. It appeared the truck was traveling eastbound when it lost control. There was ice and snow in the area. When law enforcement arrived, the driver fled in his truck and has not reported the crash.
5:07 p.m. The driver of a black Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Hwy 101 in the right lane when it hit a pedestrian who was lawfully crossing the highway. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. After an investigation, the driver was cited for failure to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian.
Dec. 13
5:05 p.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 20, milepost 26. A 2014 black Mercedes GLK was traveling westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into a 2021 Mercedes GLC. Both drivers sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Dec. 15
10:55 a.m. A single-vehicle crash occurred on Hwy 18, around milepost 2. A westbound vehicle, a siler Volvo SUV, crossed the fogline and crashed into the westbound guardrail, shearing off 20 posts and 10 sections of rail before coming to an uncontrolled rest in the ditch facing north. The driver was found to be the subject of a US Marshal warrant and was arrested at the scene without incident and transported and lodged at Lincoln City Jail on the warrant.
