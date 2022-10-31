Police Blotter
The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
October 11
4:12 a.m.
Report of a subject breaking out a back window of vehicle in the 4800 block of Logan Road. Subject left area inn foot. Report taken.
3:43 p.m.
Officers reported to a two-vehicle traffic crash at SE 23rd Drive and SE Highway 101. Report taken.
October 12
3:58 p.m.
A report taken after caller in the 2600 block of NE Yacht Avenue reported the theft of an iPad from grandmother’s room.
7:38 p.m.
Individual arrested in the 1400 block of SE Highway 101 after a report of shoplifting. Subject charged with Warrant charging Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Attempt to Commit Felony. Subject transported to county jail.
October 13
No police reports available
October 14
5:10 p.m.
Extra patrol requested after caller reported people frequently the area in the 600 block of SE Reef Avenue and causing problems in the neighborhood.
October 15
1:49 a.m.
Police responded to the 1700 block of NW 21st Street and arrested suspect for Assault IV/Domestic Felony. The suspect was transported to the county jail.
8:34 p.m. Police took a report of a grandson who had left the house in the 700 block of SW 29th Street. The juvenile returned home a short time later.
9:16 p.m.
Police resounded to the 1300 block of NW 16th Street after a caller reported a male attempting to break into the building. One subject was located and transported to city jail after medical clearance at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
October 16
8:33 p.m.
Police took a report of the theft of pumpkins from a location in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road.
9:34 p.m.
Two individuals were arrested on warrants in the area of SW 52nd and SW 53rd Streets. A wanted female was arrested on a U.S. Marshalls Warrant and a male was arrested on a statewide felony warrant.
October 17
7:39 a.m.
Officers responded to a DOA in the 1400 block of NW 19th Street. The medical examiner and the district attorney released the body.
1:42 p.m.
Report of a juvenile who left campus in the 700 block of SW 29th Street. The juvenile return before the report was enter into the Law Enforcement Data System (LEDS).
7:56 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance call in the 4600 block of SW Beach Avenue. A subject was reportedly yelling and refusing to let residents into their home. The subject was taken into custody for Harassment and transported to the county jail.
October 18
11:13 a.m. Police took a report of possible a stocking incident oil the 3700 block of Spyglass Ridge Drive.
4:45 p.m. Police responded to a traffic crash in the 4000 block of Logan Road. Report of vehicle into a building. The driver was cited for Careless Driving.
October 19
9:37 a.m.
Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1500 block of NW 40th Place. Male masturbating in the bushes. Male was arrested and transported to jail charged with Public Indecency and Interfering.
4:52 p.m.
Extra patrols requested in the 1300 block of Harbor Avenue. Caller reports vehicles parking below house and “terrorize” subjects on the beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.