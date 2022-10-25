Police Blotter
The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
October 8
3:14 a.m.
Police responded to a trespass report in the 2100 block of NE Highway 101 and arrested a subject on the property have being previously trespassed. The subjected was transported to LCPD, cited for Trespass and released.
11:26 a.m.
A caller in the 1500 block of SW Harbor Avenue reported her daughter had run away. Officers located the daughter and returned he to her mother.
11:54 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic Disturbance in the 3900 block of SW Highway 101. One person was transported to LCJ, booked for Assault 4 Domestic and Harassment.
October 9
10:49 a.m.
A Hit and Run reported in the 410-0 block of Logan Road. A report taken.
12:21 p.m.
Police responded to the 5000 block of SW Highway 101 after a caller reported his vehicle tires were slashed and windows smashed. One subject was arrested on an outstanding Warrant out of Tillamook County.
7:44 p.m.
Officers responded to a reported DUII Crash at SE Highway 101 and SE 27th Street. One subject was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, cited and released for DUII. Vehicle was impounded by South Towing Company.
October 10
12:25 p.m.
Police responded to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash in the 1700 block of SE Highway 101. Report taken due to damage estimate.
4 p.m.
Extra patrols requested in the NW 15th Street beach access area after reports of having cars and loud people on the beach late at night.
October 11
4:12 a.m.
Report of a subject breaking out a back window of vehicle in the 4800 block of Logan Road. Subject left area inn foot. Report taken.
3:43 p.m.
Officers reported to a two-vehicle traffic crash at SE 23rd Drive and SE Highway 101. Report taken.
October 12
3:58 p.m.
A report taken after caller in the 2600 block of NE Yacht Avenue reported the theft of an iPad from grandmother’s room.
7:38 p.m.
Individual arrested in the 1400 block of SE Highway 101 after a report of shoplifting. Subject charged with Warrant charging Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Attempt to Commit Felony. Subject transported to county jail.
October 13
No police reports available
October 14
5:10 p.m.
Extra patrol requested after caller reported people frequently the area in the 600 block of SE Reef Avenue and causing problems in the neighborhood.
October 15
1:49 a.m.
Police responded to the 1700 block of NW 21st Street and arrested suspect for Assault IV/Domestic Felony. The aspect was transported to the county jail.
8:34 p.m. Police took a report of a grandson who had snuck of of the house in the 700 block of SW 29th Street. The juvenile returned home a short time later.
9:16 p.m
Police resounded to the 1300 block of NW 16th Street after a caller reported a taken male attempting to break into the building. One subject was located and transported to city jail after medical clearance at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
