The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
June 10
10:24 a.m.
Caller reports person causing issues with customers in the 3900 block of NE Highway 101. Officer recognized the person as having been previously trespassed. Person taken into custody and transported to jail.
2:37 p.m.
Traffic crash reported at in the 1000 block of NW 6th Court. Caller reported driver had backed into a garage and then pulled forward and hit another building. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance responded for patience evaluation. Northwest Natural and second damaged building resident notified.
3:28 p.m.
Caller advised dog bite in the 2400 block of NE 29th Street. Dog owner cited and released for maintaining dangerous dog.
June 11
2:30 a.m.
Subject contacted at SW Ebb Avenue and SW 48th Street during noise complaint. Subject taken into custody for Linn County warrant and transported to jail.
12:33 p.m.
Traffic stop initiated in the 2000 block of NE Highway 101. Front plate of vehicle missing. Reported stolen sometime in April. Rear plate seized for safe keeping.
3:51 p.m.
Report of male trying to stop traffic in the 200 block of SE Highway 101. Witnesses said subject attempted to grab female patron in the area. Male taken into custody and transported to jail.
6:56 p.m.
Caller reports subject broke all her windows in her vehicle with a crowbar.
Oregon State Police
June 2, 2023
3:46 p.m.
A Gray Honda SUV was called in by several other vehicles due to the SUV crossing into oncoming traffic on SW 50th Street in Taft and almost causing several head on crashes. The vehicle was located and the driver showed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and lodged in the Lincoln County Jail.
June 3
7:55 a.m.
A suspicious person call came in from Seal Rock. A volunteer at the state park saw a group of individuals climbing onto the rocks in a forbidden area. The group was contacted and given contact information for a federal fish and wildlife agent.
10:35 a.m.
A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 101 at milepost 135. Unit 1, a green Kia Soul, drove into oncoming traffic and caused unit 2, a commercial motor vehicle, to drive onto the shoulder. Unit 2 was unable to avoid unit 1, and unit 1 struck unit 2's trailer by the rear tires. There were no injuries reported on scene. Unit 1 was towed by Coast Towing.
1:13 p.m.
A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 20 at milepost 34. Unit 1, a black Chevrolet Tahoe, was passing in a no passing zone when it struck unit 2, a blue Cadillac XT5 in the driver’s side door. Unit 2 was attempting to turn left into a driveway. The driver of Unit 1 was cited for passing in a no passing zone. No injuries were reported on scene. The driver of Unit 1 arranged for their own tow. Unit 2 was able to drive from the scene.
1:49 p.m.
A non-injury crash occurred on Highway 29 milepost 28 when the driver of a silver Outback Legacy swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle directly in front, losing control and crashing off the northbound shoulder into a tree. The driver and passenger were transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital for treatment. The vehicle was towed by the registered owner.
3:59 p.m.
A blue Toyota Tacoma was stopped on Highway 20 at milepost 15 for failing to yield right of way while turning left onto HWY 20 from Elk
City Road. The driver was found to be DWS –Misdemeanor and uninsured. The driver was cited for driving uninsured and arrested for DWS-Misdemeanor. The vehicle was towed by Rowley’s Towing.
June 4
10:18 a.m.
A red Honda Civic was stopped on Highway 101 at milepost 116 for registration sticker expired. The driver was found to be uninsured and was cited for registration sticker-expired and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow Pro.
4:30 p.m.
A vehicle was towed from Highway 20 milepost 39 to impound by B & R Towing after the driver was stopped for speeding and found to be driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
4:45 p.m.
A Red Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on highway 101 near milepost 130 when the vehicle displayed expired registration stickers. The driver did not have an Oregon license and had no insurance. The driver was issued a citation and the vehicle was towed by coast towing.
5:25 p.m.
A vehicle was stopped on Highway 34 milepost 2 westbound for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was suspended and had no insurance. The vehicle was 780 impounded and towed by Rowley’s. The driver was cited for DWS, no insurance and failing to register their vehicle.
