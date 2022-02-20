The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Feb. 4
3:24 p.m. Police responded to suspicious activity in the 1500 block of SE 3rd Street. Caller reported a man came to her home and stole her vehicle, stated he was back and walking in the door. Man departed property. Caller was cited and released on a misdemeanor warrant out of Linn County.
4:15 p.m. Police responded to a call for extra patrol at a school in the 1900 block of SE Lee. It was reported a van had been abandoned there and is a nuisance. Requesting extra patrol, especially around 7:30 -8 a.m. and 3:30-4 p.m. when teachers are going to and from vehicles.
Feb. 5
2:08 a.m. Police responded to a non-injury, non-blocking crash on NW Logan Road/NW 57th Street. OnStar reported the crash and that any occupants were not responding to them. Driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants and transported to Lincoln City Police Department where he was later cited and released to a sober driver. A drug recognition expert responded for investigation.
Feb. 6
3:26 p.m. Police responded to a two-vehicle non-injury, non-blocking crash in the 3000 block of NE Hwy 101. One of the drivers was cited for a violation of driving while suspended and driving without insurance.
10:02 p.m. Police responded to a DUII on NW 39th Street/NW Lee Avenue. Security of business reported intoxicated man was driving in parking lot, hitting curb. Was advised not to drive. Officer located parked vehicle at a gas station. Vehicle left southbound on Hwy 101, turned down NW 39th, almost driving off road. Traffic stop initiated. Driver was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Driver was later cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Feb. 7
1:14 a.m. Police responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the park with no plates in the 90 block of SW Hwy 101. A woman was hiding in the back seat of the vehicle. Woman was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for violation of protection order.
11:17 a.m. Police took report of an assault in the 1100 block of SW 51st Street. Victim reported assault by son. Referred to DHS/Senior Services.
Feb. 8
4:36 p.m. Police took report of a theft at a business in the 900 block of NW Hwy 101. Caller reported a man was siphoning fuel from a vehicle parked in the rear parking lot. Suspect was 5 foot, 7 inches with dark facial hair medium length, black jacket, tan shirt, blue pants and black shoes with orange stripe.
8:14 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on SE 23rd Drive/SE Hwy 101. The young driver taken into custody for failure to carry and present a license. Transported to Lincoln City Police Department. At 9:34 p.m., the young driver was cited and released from the police department to a parent.
Feb. 9
1:24 p.m. Police responded to a DUII on SE 3rd Street. Caller reported an intoxicated man drove vehicle into ditch. Officer made contact, field sobriety tests performed. Driver taken into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Driver was cited and released to a sober driver.
Feb. 10
10:21 a.m. Police responded to the report of a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the 6200 block of SW Hwy 101. Driver was cited and released for driving while suspended violation and no insurance.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 5
4:43 p.m. Oregon State Police (OSP) received the report of a woman screaming for help while at the north Forgarty State Park. A man in a vehicle was observed angry and throwing his arms around prior to driving away. OSP and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle near the beach access to Otter Rock. The involved woman was not injured and described only a verbal argument. The man ran away before talking with police but police had no further reason to speak with him.
Feb. 6
10:03 a.m. A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation at the intersection of NE Avery Street and NE 5th Street in Newport. After an investigation, it was revealed the driver was driving uninsured and without an Oregon operator’s license. The driver was cited for driving uninsured and driving without an Oregon operator’s license. The vehicle was impounded.
Feb. 7
9:39 a.m. A Ford Escape was stopped for a traffic violation on Hwy 101 around milepost 139. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. The driver was cited for driving under the influence of marijuana and released.
10:34 a.m. A two-vehicle crash occurred on Hwy 101 at the south end of Otter Crest Loop. One vehicle was southbound on Hwy 101 when another vehicle was turning onto Hwy 101 directly in front of the first vehicle. The first vehicle could not avoid collision with the other vehicle, and both came to an uncontrolled rest on the southbound shoulder facing south.
Feb. 8
2:03 p.m. A Hyundai Tiburon was stopped for a traffic violation on Hwy 101 around milepost 139. After an investigation, the driver was revealed to be driving while suspended. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.
9:56 p.m. A truck crashed on Hwy 34 near milepost 3.8 while driving westbound, hitting some mailboxes. The driver was alone and intoxicated. The driver was transported to the hospital in Newport with injuries. A search warrant was approved for a blood draw. The driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and criminal mischief for the damaged property.
Feb. 9
5:30 p.m. A 911 caller reported a man hitting a woman while she was driving on Hwy 18. The woman of the vehicle who was hit called police to report the incident after the man got out of the vehicle. The woman stated the man choked her and put a knife to her throat demanding her to drive him to a trailer park in Lincoln City. The victim stated she was told to drive straight and not to look at the suspect and to drive the normal speed limit. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office helped look for the suspect at the last know location. The suspect was not able to be found. A report was submitted to the DA for an arrest warrant for the suspect. The case is still ongoing.
7:45 p.m. A vehicle (Silver ford truck) was traveling westbound on Hwy 18 when the driver lost control due to another vehicle crossing over into the driver’s lane. The driver hit the embankment causing the vehicle to flip onto its top causing the eastbound lane to close. Driver of the vehicle and the animal were able to safely exit the vehicle. While the tow company tried turning the vehicle back upright both lanes of travel were shut down. The vehicle was towed due to damage and was no longer a hazard. Both lanes of travel were opened back up.
Feb. 10
12:12 p.m. The subject of a driving complaint was located at the Van Duzer State Park. The driver exhibited signs and symptoms of drug impairment and was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances. The vehicle was towed to impound by Car Care Towing. The driver was cited and released at the Lincoln City Police Department. The woman passenger was cited and released on a warrant by Lincoln County deputies.
