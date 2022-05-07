The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
April 22
9:11 a.m. Police took report of a theft in the 2200 block of NE Hwy 101. Reported diesel theft by a silver Chevy pickup, no identifying plate.
April 23
8:45 a.m. Police took report of criminal mischief in the 300 block of SE Quay. Caller reported her vehicle was damaged.
6:47 p.m. Police responded to a traffic crash on SE High School Drive/SE Hwy 101. Driver refused to give information. Driver cited and released from Lincoln City Police Department for reckless driving.
April 24
2:38 p.m. Police responded in the 3500 block of NW Hwy 101 for a warrant. Suspect was taken into custody on a failure to appear warrant out of Lincoln County for harassing communication. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
3:51 p.m. Police responded to assist an outside agency with a warrant in the 1500 block of NE 6th Drive. Foot pursuit initiated. Suspect was taken into custody on a statewide felony warrant for parole violation. He was transported to Lincoln City Police Department with new charges of escape in the third degree and possession of meth. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
April 25
11:46 a.m. Police responded to a crash in the parking lot of a business in the 4000 block of N Hwy 101. Reported non-injury, non-blocking crash. Officer assisted with information exchange. One of the drivers was cited for no insurance.
4:14 p.m. Police took report of an assault in the 4000 block of NW Logan Road. Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding an assault.
April 26
7:16 a.m. Police took report of a domestic dispute in the 700 block of SE Oar Avenue. Caller reported his nephew pushed him down. Suspect was cited and released for harassment.
10:12 a.m. Police responded to a trespass at a business in the 2000 block of NW 36th Street. Caller reported a man, who previously trespassed, was in the lobby refusing to leave. Suspect left the property before law enforcement arrived.
April 27
7:04 a.m. Police performed a traffic stop near a business in the 700 block of SE Hwy 101. Driver was cited for driving while suspended, no ignition interlock device, and failing to display plates.
2:22 p.m. Police took report of a fight at a school in the 4000 block of SE High School Drive.
April 28
2:53 p.m. Police responded to the report of a theft-forgery in the 2300 block of NE Hwy 101. Reported theft of $77 of gas. Suspect arrested, cited for theft in the third degree, forgery in the second degree and two counts of identity theft. Transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
4:24 p.m. Police took report of a hit and run in the 400 block of SE Quay Avenue. Report of a boy being struck by a gold Sedan with Idaho plates. Vehicle left scene southbound.
Oregon State Police
April 22
5:05 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 101/NE East Devils Lake Road intersection. The driver of a Murano attempted to turn left onto Hwy 101 in front of a northbound Lexus. The Lexus could not stop in time to avoid collision with the Murano. The driver of the Murano was cited for failure to obey traffic control device/stop sign. ODOT and North Lincoln Fire assisted the scene.
April 25
5:02 p.m. A parking complaint of a motorhome and a Kia van was reported. The two vehicles were reported to be parked on Hwy 101, near milepost 131 for approximately three days. The owners of the RV were advised to move from the location and warned of potential citations if they did not.
April 26
9:42 p.m. OSP responded to a DUII on Hwy 101, near milepost 125. Officer heard on Lincoln City Police Department’s radio of a possible impaired driver of a Jeep Wrangler southbound out of the city. Officer stopped the Jeep as it was speeding in Lincoln Beach. The driver was alone and observations of impairment were made. The driver performed voluntary field sobriety tests and further observations of impairment were made. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and transported to Lincoln City Police Department, where he provided a breath sample of 0.12 percent BAC. The driver was cited and released to a location in Depoe Bay.
April 27
4:30 p.m. OSP observed a northbound vehicle speeding and failing to driver with the lane on Hwy 101, near milepost 144. Upon stopping the vehicle and contacting the driver, the office observed signs of intoxication. Driver refused to perform field sobriety tests. Driver was transported to Lincoln County Jail and consented to provide a breath sample measuring a .23 percent BAC.
