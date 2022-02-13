The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Jan. 28
11:01 a.m. Police took report of a theft in the 1300 block of NW 21st Street. Caller reported theft of tools from garage.
Jan. 29
10:53 a.m. Police took report of a theft in the 1600 block of NE 12th Street. Caller reported Tonneau cover on vehicle popped and golf clubs and bow and arrow stolen.
3:14 p.m. Police responded to suspicious activity in the 1600 block of NE Hwy 101. Caller reported shirtless man blocking vehicles from parking along curb. Suspect charged at law enforcement vehicle and was detained. He was released due to a crash in the area. At 4:29 p.m., police responded to suspicious activity in the 4000 block of NW Hwy 101. Caller reported man was running back and forth in traffic, screaming and yelling at vehicles. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. He was later transported to jail for disorderly conduct for this incident as well as the previous encounter.
Jan. 30
12:51 a.m. Police responded to the report of a man refusing to leave property and a damaged trash can in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Suspect was contacted, uncooperative and when detained in patrol car, banged head, causing injury. Suspect was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Suspect was cited and released for criminal mischief in the first degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree and trespass in the second degree. Lincoln County Jail would not lodge.
11:39 a.m. Police took report of damage reported at a business in the 1900 block of NW Hwy 101. Damage reported to vestibule window, garbage can pushed over inside area.
Jan. 31
1:59 p.m. Police responded to a crash on NW 40th Place/NW 40th Street. A Dodge Charger had crashed into a light pole. Driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence.
3:17 p.m. Police took report of a non-blocking, non-injury two-vehicle crash in the 4200 block of NE Hwy 101. Parties had requested law enforcement to determine fault.
Feb. 1
1:21 a.m. Suspect was cited and released on NW 15th Street/NW Hwy 101 on Lincoln County statewide felony warrant charging for parole violation of dangerous drugs.
2:11 p.m. Police responded to a crash at a gas station in the 500 block of SW Hwy 101. Driver was cited for dangerous left turn.
Feb. 2
8:25 a.m. Police responded to the report of a crash involving a school bus on NE 22nd Street/NE West Devils Lake Road. No injuries, no fluids down. Bus driver was cited for dangerous left turn.
9:14 a.m. Police responded to the report of a crash involving a school bus on NE 21st Street/NE Hwy 101. The crash was confirmed non-injury. The driver of the car was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 29
6 p.m. Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 101 and Hwy 18. A Toyota Yaris was westbound on Hwy 18 taking the exit for Hwy 101 southbound to Lincoln City when the driver lost control of his vehicle and struck the guardrail along the southbound shoulder. The front end of the Toyota was damaged but the guardrail was not damaged.
6:22 p.m. OSP responded to a hit and run on Hwy 101, milepost 149.2. A Ford was being driven southbound on Hwy 101 and while coming out of the curves at Ona Beach, the driver swerved to avoid a northbound Dodge Caliber which had crossed into the southbound lane. The Dodge struck the left rear of the Ford and caused it to rotate. The Dodge had pulled over for a short period of time near N Beaver Creek Road but had left shortly later northbound on Hwy 101 without waiting for police or fully exchanging information. Information given to law enforcement shows the driver of the Dodge was criminally suspended. The information will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.
Jan. 30
9:30 p.m. OSP responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 101, milepost 131. A single vehicle was pulled a traveling trailer, lost control and crashed, causing the trailer to overturn and block the northbound lane. The northbound lane was closed. The occupants in the vehicle were not injured. The vehicle was drivable, and the trailer was towed due to damage. The northbound lane was reopened and no longer a hazard.
Jan. 31
6:49 p.m. A Chevy Malibu was stopped for a traffic violation on Hwy 101 around milepost 116. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. The driver was cited for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and given a courtesy ride to their requested destination.
Feb. 2
11 a.m. A single-vehicle crash occurred on Hwy 101 near milepost 128. A southbound Charger lost control, crossed the centerline, northbound lane and crashed into a tree on the east side of the roadway. Driver reported dropping his coffee, reaching for it and swerving to the left. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest against a tree facing east. Driver was transported with serious injury to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport.
Feb. 3
6:33 p.m. OSP took report of an individual camping overnight Feb. 2 and was contacted Feb. 3, warning her of illegal camping and potential for criminal trespassing. She advised her significant other had gotten them kicked out of the state parks for 60 days initiating out of the Beverly Beach State Park location. She advised she had three children who were just enrolled locally.
