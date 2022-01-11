The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Dec. 31
1:37 p.m. Police took report of suspicious activity near a business in the 1000 block of SW Hwy 101. Caller reported someone possibly slashed his tire while he was inside a business. He turned into a tire repair shop to have it looked at. Suspect was cited for criminal mischief in the third degree.
Jan. 1
3:01 a.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on SE 3rd Street/SE Jetty Avenue. Driver was cited and released on Lincoln County misdemeanor charging failure to appear in court for trespass in the first degree, harassment and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
11:36 a.m. Police took report of a crash on NE Devils Lake/Hwy 101. Caller reported a car crash, blocking the westbound lane of traffic, unknown injuries. North Lincoln Fire responded, ambulance cancelled due to non-injury crash. One of the drivers was cited for careless driving and no insurance.
Jan. 2
3:48 p.m. Police took report of an assault in the 5000 block of SE Keel Avenue. Caller reported she was punched by suspect, he left on foot. Probable cause for assault in the fourth degree, probable cause for menacing, harassment.
Jan. 3
12:13 a.m. Police responded to a CPR call in the 900 block of SE 32nd Street, which turned into a dead on arrival. The body was released and Pacific View Memorial Chapel responded.
Jan. 4
4:42 a.m. Police took report of a possible dead body behind a store in the 2000 block of NW Hwy 101. District attorney, medical examiner and Pacific View notified.
10:55 p.m. Police responded with medics to a possible overdose in the 5000 block of SE Keel Avenue. Man was transported by ambulance on a peace officer hold.
Jan. 5
2:03 a.m. Officer initiated traffic stop in the 1100 block of NW Hwy 101. Driver was cited for failure to renew registration, DWS violation, and driving uninsured.
10:57 p.m. Driver stopped at the 90 block of SW Hwy 100 at D River Wayside for a traffic stop. Driver was cited for DW violation, no insurance and speeding.
Jan. 6
7:54 a.m. Police responded to a child missing in the Law Enforcement Data System. Child was located at a school in the 3000 block of SE Spyglass Ridge Drive. Parents were notified and contact was made.
8:44 p.m. Police took report of a theft in the 1700 block of NW 44th St. Police were advised a phone and coat was stolen.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 31
2:01 p.m. Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a theft report on Hwy 18, milepost 2. The person who reported the theft had went down to the water across from a fish hatchery. Upon returning about five minutes later, the driver’s window was smashed and the owners’ purse was stolen. The property owner has been contacted to get a detailed list of items stolen. No suspect information at this time.
Jan. 1
12:02 a.m. OSP responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 101, milepost 111. A single vehicle was traveling westbound when it hit ice and crashed into a guardrail. Driver had no injuries.
10:05 a.m. OSP took report of a stolen vehicle on Hwy 20, milepost 7. The owner of a gray 2021 Ford Focus reported his car stolen. The driver completed a signed stolen report, and the vehicle was entered into law enforcement databases for attempting to locate. No suspect information at this time.
Jan. 2
9:46 p.m. OSP responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 101, milepost 132. A vehicle had crashed into a tree that had fallen due to the winter storm in the area. The driver suffered no injuries and was able to drive their vehicle.
