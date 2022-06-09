The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
May 27
6:59 a.m. Police responded to suspicious activity in the 2100 block of NE Oar Place. Caller reported woman threw a banana at her, was yelling and banging on car. Suspect was arrested for criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, attempted assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest. Suspect was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
1:29 p.m. Police responded to a trespass at a business in the 600 block of SE Hwy 101. Caller reported suspect was inside the business after previously trespassing. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department for trespassing.
May 28
8:41 a.m. Police took report of an assault in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road. Victim reported the assault.
11:07 a.m. Police took report of a theft in the 2100 block of NE Hwy 101. Caller reports he has caught someone who has been using a device to operate machines without money on surveillance. This is under investigation.
May 29
2:12 a.m. Police responded to a disturbance at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Started out as an open line 911 call, sounded like a disturbance. There was a reported altercation between parties, all located, with vehicle window broken out. Two suspects were taken into custody for criminal mischief in the second degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree. One of the suspects was also taken into custody for harassment and attempted assault in the fourth degree. Suspects transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
7:55 a.m. Police responded to suspicious activity at a business in the 4100 block of N Hwy 101. Caller reported man sleeping in front of location. Man was previously in area the previous day. Suspect was taken into custody for a warrant out of Washington for failure to appear on assault. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
May 30
5:30 p.m. Police took report of a theft at a church in the 2400 block of NE Hwy 101. Caller reported his jacket and wallet were stolen. His wallet contained his social security benefit card. Investigation ongoing.
May 31
Police responded to criminal mischief in the 3400 block of NE Hwy 101. Caller reported man had vandalized front entrance to store with trash. Suspect was located at another location and taken into custody. He was cited and released for offensive littering and providing false information.
Police took report of an animal bite in the 4600 block of SE Hwy 101. Caller reported customer was bitten by a dog. Victim was going to seek medical attention later. Owner of dog had left location. Victim came to Lincoln City Police Department. No suspect information.
June 1
2:36 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance at a business in the 2100 block of NE Hwy 101. Multiple callers reported man causing disturbance in business. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail. He was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.
6:44 p.m. Police responded to a fight at a business in the 3900 block of NE Hwy 101. Caller reported that his son was assaulted. Officer advised there is probable cause for subject for assault in the fourth degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree. Victim was cited and released for disorderly conduct in the second degree. At 9:09 p.m., subject was cited and released from Lincoln City Police Department for assault in the fourth degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
June 2
11:55 a.m. Police took report of a burglary in the 1300 block of NW 26th Street. Caller reported vacation rental broken into and items stolen. Suspect is a white man, bald with a black goatee, wearing a dark hoodie and carrying a green backpack. Extra patrol requested for the area.
12:43 p.m. Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of SE 14th Street. Code enforcement officer had reported a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle came back as stolen out of Eugene Police Department. ATV returned stolen out of Lane County. Both vehicle and ATV were towed.
Oregon State Police
May 27
6:33 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 34, near milepost 11. A Sedan was traveling westbound when the driver lost control around a corner, causing it to collide with a truck that was traveling eastbound. There were no injuries reported by either driver. The Sedan was towed due to damage and the driver was issued a citation for careless driving.
11:42 p.m. OSP took report of criminal mischief on Hwy 101, near milepost 137. The driver of a Toyota pickup truck reported the truck was shot at while traveling. An investigation revealed damage to the front windshield that was caused by rocks or projectiles from a BB gun. The driver was given a case number for insurance purposes. There are currently no suspects in this case.
May 28
12:50 a.m. OSP responded to a DUII on Hwy 101, near milepost 121. A single vehicle was traveling northbound when radar checked the vehicle traveling at 96 mph. The vehicle was stopped. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was issued a citation after providing a breath sample of .21.
3:22 p.m. OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 and East Devil’s Lake Road, north of Lincoln City. A Toyota Corolla was turning left from a stop sign on East Devil’s Lake Road to proceed south on Hwy 101, when it was struck on the driver side by a Jeep Wrangler, as it traveled northbound on Hwy 101. Both vehicles were disabled and came to an uncontrolled rest, blocking the southbound lane and turn lane of Hwy 101. Both drivers were transported to the hospital and treated for serious injuries.
May 29
6:10 p.m. OSP took report of a crash on Hwy 34, near milepost 26. The driver of a Ford Explorer lost control of the vehicle after navigating a curve. The vehicle was unable to be driven away from the scene and was towed to the driver’s residence. One passenger complained of injury but did not need to be transported for further medical attention. The occupants of the vehicle were transported to their residence by another family member and the tow company.
May 31
4:32 p.m. OSP responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 20, near milepost 10. A westbound Honda Civic crossed over the center line and struck an eastbound Toyota Tundra head on. The highway was shut down for approximately 30 minutes before one lane was opened to allow traffic to get through. Both drivers were evaluated by medics and refused medical attention but complained of pain. Both vehicles were towed due to damage. Driver of the Honda Civic was issued a citation for failure to drive within lane. OSP was assisted by Toledo Police, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, fire personnel and ODOT.
11:18 p.m. OSP responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 18, near milepost 6. A vehicle was driving westbound when the driver swerved to miss an animal in the roadway. The vehicle went off the roadway on the north side of the highway and struck a utility pole belonging to CenturyLink. The driver refused medical attention. CenturyLink was contacted about their utility pole. The driver of the vehicle was given a courtesy ride to her residence.
June 1
8:12 a.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 229, near milepost 27.4. A Ford 1500 was being driven southbound when near Yasek Loop, the driver, for unknown reasons, began crossing the center line and went into the opposite ditch, hitting a tree. The driver was alone and trapped inside the truck. Toledo Fire was able to extricate the driver and transport him to the hospital in Newport. During police investigation, it was determined the driver was impaired and had consumed a significantly high amount of alcohol. A blood draw was collected from the driver. A warrant was obtained to seize the initial blood sample during hospital intake. The driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The driver sustained small injuries.
