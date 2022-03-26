The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
March 11
1:38 p.m. Subject was arrested in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road on a warrant out of Lincoln County for failure to appear in court, dangerous drugs. Subject was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:23 p.m. Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a business in the 3200 block of NW Jetty Avenue. Caller in Salem reported the subject contacted her from Lincoln City and asked her to call 911 because he had been stabbed by his girlfriend. The man was located at a store. After investigating, officers took him into custody for domestic assault in the fourth degree. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
March 12
1:11 a.m. Police responded to a crash in the 1900 block of NE 6th Drive. Driver in one of the vehicles reported subjects in second vehicle threw something through the window at a lot of a business. Driver had followed subjects in vehicle to the 1900 block of NE 6th Street where they crashed, causing damage to the yard. Both drivers were cited for careless driving.
2:54 p.m. Police took report of fraud in the 5600 block of Salmon River Highway. Caller reported his driver was given counterfeit money.
March 13
12:25 a.m. Police responded to a crash in the 5100 block of SE Hwy 101. Caller reported he had driven through a fence and crashed into a house. House was unoccupied. No injuries. Police and fire responded. Scene is taped off until arrangements can be made to remove the vehicle from the inside of the house.
March 14
11:17 a.m. Police took report of criminal mischief in the 320 block of SW Hwy 101. Caller reported AC wires slashed and ripped out of box.
March 15
2:18 a.m. Police responded to a DUII on NE Hwy 101/NE 36th Street. Traffic stop was initiated, field sobriety tests were performed. Subject taken into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Was transported to Lincoln City Police Department. At 7:21 a.m., subject was cited and released from facility for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Left the police department on foot.
March 16
5:50 p.m. Police took report of a missing person in Lincoln City. Caller reported cousin has been missing for past two weeks. Had been at two different residences in Lincoln City prior. Missing person entered in system.
9:06 p.m. Police took report of an assault in the 1400 block of NW 17th Street. Report of subject assaulted and bleeding from head. Victim was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Report sent to district attorney for review.
March 17
12:51 p.m. Police took report of a theft in the 3200 block of NE Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of front license plate. Plate entered system as stolen.
Oregon State Police
March 15
4:46 p.m. Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a DUII on Hwy 101, milepost 118. OSP had stopped a driver for speeding. The driver appeared impaired and continued to show signs of impairment during voluntary field sobriety tests. The driver was arrested and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department where he provided a breath test indicating a 0.14 percent BAC. The driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol.
March 16
12:01 p.m. OSP responded to a burglary on Otter Crest Loop and otter Crest Drive. Sometime between March 15 and March 16, a subject unlawfully entered a visitor’s center. Subject stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise and damaged the building. Investigation is ongoing.
4:45 p.m. Vehicles were targeted at Lost Creek State Park and Cape Perpetua. Vehicles were broken into and items were taken. Investigation continues.
March 17
1:23 p.m. OSP stopped to talk with bicyclists on Hwy 101, near milepost 144. The woman bicyclist had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on methamphetamine possession. Subject was taken into custody and lodged at Lincoln County Jail.
