The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
March 25
2:41 p.m. Police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of NE Oar Avenue. Caller reported his vehicle was taken from parking lot while he was in a business. Vehicle located at skate park, returned to owner.
10:08 p.m. Police took report of a domestic situation in the 3500 block of NW Hwy 101. Involved couple in lobby of business were going to the hospital for a broken arm on the woman. Possible injury caused by intoxication and falling. Report taken for investigation.
March 26
1:20 a.m. Police took report of a reported theft at a business in the 1600 block of NW Hwy 101. Caller reported she and her friend had their purses stolen from a bar. Unknown at this time if the purses are missing or if they were stolen.
5:03 p.m. Police performed a traffic stop on SE 3rd Street/SE Hwy 101. Driver was driving while suspended and cited and released for warrant out of Albany Police Department. Driver was cited for driving while suspended, failure to install IID device, license plate seized, and also cited to appear in Albany on warrant. Report taken.
March 27
7:07 p.m. Police responded to a burglary in the 3800 block of NW Jetty Avenue. Caller reported a man in her vehicle in garage. Suspect arrested for burglary in the first degree, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, criminal mischief in the third degree, transported to Lincoln City Police Department, and then transported to Lincoln County Jail.
March 28
11:11 a.m. Police took report of a theft in the 1700 block of NW 30th Street. Caller reported theft of tools.
March 29
9:33 a.m. Police responded to suspicious activity at a store in the 2400 block of NW Hwy 101. Caller reported man was walking around parking lot attempting to get into vehicles. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail. He was charged with unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and trespass in the second degree.
4:22 p.m. Police took report of a crash at an apartment complex on SE 14th Street. 911 report of non-injury non-blocking crash.
March 30
4:18 p.m. Police responded to reports of telephonic harassment in the 3500 block of SE Harbor Drive. Case number issued for investigation.
March 31
2:43 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on SE 1st Street. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for failure to appear on assault/harassment. Driver cited and released with date to appear and driving while suspended.
Oregon State Police
March 28
2:07 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to a non-injury single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 and NW Marsh Street, south of Seal Rock. The vehicle was towed. The involved parties are unknown. The vehicle owner had attempted to call it in as stolen but during follow-up with the Newport Police Department, OSP was unable to come to determine with certainty.
1:14 p.m. OSP responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury crash on Hwy 20, near milepost 6. The operator of a Subaru Forester failed to stop before rear ending a Hyundai Veracruz, which was stopped for a vehicle turning left. The resulting collision caused extensive damage, including airbag deployment to the Subaru Forester. The Hyundai Veracruz received minor rear end damage, mostly on the right side. Neither party reported injuries. The Subaru was towed due to front end damage.
March 29
6:04 p.m. OSP responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 18, milepost 11. The driver of a Saturn lost control of their vehicle while navigating a curve at the intersection of Hwy 101 and Hwy 18. The driver was not injured and the vehicle was towed. The driver was warned for careless driving and cited for driving uninsured. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
March 31
1 p.m. OSP responded to criminal mischief on Hwy 101, near milepost 134. A vehicle parked was vandalized. Vehicle owner was provided a case number for insurance purposes.
1:18 p.m. A vehicle was stopped on Hwy 101, near milepost 115, for expired registration. The driver was arrested and lodged in jail for driving while suspended felony and probation violation.
