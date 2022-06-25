The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
June 10
8:38 a.m. Police responded to a DUII on NW 6th Drive/NW Hwy 101. Traffic stop performed, and field sobriety tests conducted. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Suspect was cited and released from the police department for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
June 11
11:53 a.m. Police responded to a theft at business in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road. Report of two women stealing four pairs of sunglasses. Suspect cited and released for theft in the first degree.
1:57 p.m. Police took report of a hit and run in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Caller reported he believed his vehicle was hit while parked at a business. Police spoke with security at the business.
June 12
10:02 a.m. Police took report of a theft in the 1100 block of SW 51st Street. Caller reported trunk of vehicle was open. Black box containing loaded firearm and ammo was taken. It was a .38 special revolver, black with a wooden handle.
3:20 p.m. Police took report of a theft at a business in the 1400 block of SE Hwy 101. Caller reported two possibly underage teen boys walked out of business with an 18 pack of beer. They left on foot, heading northbound. It was unknown if they got into a vehicle after leaving.
June 13
2:34 p.m. Police took report of a crash on NW 14th Street/Hwy 101. Multiple calls reported motorcycle crash. Non injuries reported. North Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance responded.
4:24 p.m. Police took report of a crash in the 2700 block of NE Hwy 101. It was a two-vehicle crash in a parking lot.
June 14
8:41 a.m. Police responded to a trespass at a business in the 800 block of SW Hwy 101. Caller reported woman who previously trespassed had returned and refused to leave. Law enforcement located the suspect who had left the property prior to law enforcement arrival. Suspect was taken into custody, then later cited and released for trespassing.
3:14 p.m. Police responded to a burglary in the 2500 block of SW Anchor Avenue. Caller reported vehicle parked outside with female driver and a dog, with a man entering the home. Law enforcement cleared home. The woman was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Law enforcement was unable to locate the man. He later appeared and returned to the vehicle. He was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. The vehicle was seized under a warrant and towed to Lincoln City Police Department. Dog was also transported to the police department. The woman was cited and released for burglary in the first degree, conspiracy theft in the third degree, conspiracy DUII drugs, and possession of meth-a violation. Dog was returned. The man was charged with burglary in the first degree, criminal trespass in the first degree, theft in the third degree, and a felony warrant out of Douglas County, as well as a felony parole violation warrant. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
June 15
4:12 p.m. Police responded to a crash on SE 9th Street/SE Hwy 101. It was a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. No injuries were reported. North Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance responded for evaluation.
8:40 p.m. Police responded to a trespass at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Subject refused to leave property and was taken into custody for trespass in the second degree. The subject was cited and released and given courtesy transport to residence.
June 16
12: 01 a.m. Police responded to a reported possible overdose in the 4800 block of NE Voyage Avenue. Caller received information that a minor had possibly overdosed. Officer responded. The minor was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
8:47 p.m. Police took report of a theft in the 1300 block of NW Harbor Avenue. Victim reported that two golf bags were taken from his vehicle the previous night.
Oregon State Police
June 10
4:15 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 154. A vehicle was heading southbound. The driver stated they fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle drifted off the highway and into a ditch on the westbound shoulder. Roadway evidence suggests the vehicle traveled up an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll and land on its driver side back on the highway. The vehicle then slid on its side down the highway for a distance before coming to a stop. The driver was not injured. Driver was cited for driving while suspended and no insurance.
June 11
1:30 p.m. OSP responded to the report of a theft from a state park located near Hwy 101, milepost 134. The subject camping in a yurt reported two bags were taken. Inside one of the bags was a semi-automatic handgun. The bags taken are described as a black duffle bag bearing a white Nike emblem and the other is an olive green military style backpack.
June 13
5:13 p.m. OSP responded to a DUII on NW Logan Road and Hwy 101. A driving complaint was reported about a vehicle traveling west on Hwy 18. The vehicle was located and stopped for a traffic violation. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was transported to Lincoln City Police Department, where he refused to provide a breath sample. After a search warrant was written, a breath sample of .29 percent BAC was collected. The driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Lincoln City Police Department provided assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.