The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
July 16
4:15 p.m. Police took report of a theft from a store in the 1800 block of NE Hwy 101.
5:15 p.m. Police responded to a theft at business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Caller advised theft of purse, security footage at business. Suspect found at NE Port/NW Logan. Suspect was taken into custody and transferred to tribal housing in Neotsu.
July 17
2:16 a.m. Police responded to a DUII at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Security reported intoxicated man drove off after being advised not to drive. Vehicle and driver located at a residence in the 1400 block of NW 18th Street. Driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. At 3:15 a.m., the driver was given courtesy transport to residence, cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
8:29 p.m. Police responded to a DUII at a business in the 2200 block of NE Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated, field sobriety tests on driver. The driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Vehicle impounded. At 9:45 p.m., the driver was given a courtesy transport to a hotel, cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
July 18
4:05 p.m. Police took report of a recovered stolen vehicle at the beach access on NW 28th Street. The vehicle was located by the owner on July 10 with the license plates missing. Vehicle cleared as stolen from system. Plates entered as stolen.
July 19
6:56 a.m. Police took report of a hit and run in the 1400 block of SE Hwy 101. Report of a truck hit a tree and fence at 5:20 a.m. Vehicle returned to location later and provided information to the business.
3:33 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance in the 6200 block of NE Mast Avenue. Caller reported her husband has been drinking and his yelling and screaming. Suspect arrested and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Suspect was charged with felony assault in the fourth degree/domestic and harassment.
July 20
1:33 p.m. Police responded to a fight at a business in the 500 block of SW Hwy 101. 911 report of a physical fight with injury. Subjects were taken into custody for assault in the fourth degree and disorderly conduct. Both subjects were transported to the hospital for evaluation and then transported to Lincoln County Jail.
July 21
1:56 p.m. Police took report of a crash in the 2700 block of NE Hwy 101. Non-injury vehicle versus cyclist near location.
2:32 p.m. Police took report of a theft in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road. Reported wallet and cell phone were taken from cart on July 16 and cards have been used. Passcode entered in system for identity theft.
Oregon State Police
July 15
7:16 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a DUII on Hwy 101, near milepost 132. A vehicle was traveling southbound. The vehicle was called in due to the driver making concerning statements about self-harm. Upon stopping the vehicle, a slurred speech along with an odor of alcohol were observed. The driver was asked to submit to standardized field sobriety tests. Based on the evidence from the test's, the driver was arrested for DUII. The driver was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was cited and released after providing a breath sample.
July 16
1:39 p.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 125. Two vehicle crash occurred when a pickup turned west in front of a southbound Hyundai. Driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital by Pac West ambulance. Car Care Towing removed the Hyundai. Depoe Bay Fire assisted at the scene.
9:54 p.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 101 S and Hwy 18. The driver of a vehicle was traveling south on Hwy 101, when on the on-ramp to Hwy 18, lost control of their vehicle and crashed into an embankment. The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment and the vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow.
July 18
5 p.m. OSP responded to a DUII on Hwy 229, near milepost 1. Oregon State Police had been notified a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu had driven through a ditch and continued northbound. OSP drove to the location at the time and located the vehicle’s rear bumper with its license plate attached. OSP located the vehicle parked at Ichwhit Park damaged and unoccupied. Later around 7:40 p.m., OSP located the vehicle on Hwy 229 near milepost 1 in relation to an agency assist call in the area. The driver showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on voluntary field sobriety tests. The driver was arrested and transported to the jail in Newport. The driver provided a breath sample indicating a 0.23% BAC. The driver was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.
