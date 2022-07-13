The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
July 1
9:11 a.m. Police took report of a theft in the 400 block of NE Hwy 101. Report of broken window the previous night.
11:46 p.m. Police responded to domestic harassment in the 200 block of SE Surf Avenue. Reported dispute with husband that became physical. Suspect taken into custody for domestic harassment and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
July 2
2:10 p.m. Police responded to a crash in the 1400 block of SE Hwy 101. Witness reported a two-vehicle crash involving a taxi and a truck towing a boat. One of the drivers was cited for dangerous left turn. The second driver was taken into custody for a driving revoked misdemeanor and was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
4:58 p.m. Police responded to a road rage incident in the 2900 block of SW Hwy 101. Caller reported road rage incident where the other driver had intentionally struck their vehicle and left the scene. The driver had allegedly struck the other vehicle while using the center turn lane to pass. The driver was located at his residence. He was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department where he was cited and released for failure to perform duties of a driver when property is damaged.
July 3
4:36 p.m. Police responded to a DUII on SE 32nd Street/SE Hwy 101. Caller reported a man chasing a woman. Suspect arrested on driving under the influence of intoxicants and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Telephonic warrant issued for blood draw. Suspect cited and released on driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
4:59 p.m. Police responded to a DUII on SE Oar/SE East Devils Lake Road. Caller reported a Ford unable to maintain lane and driving on sidewalk. Vehicle crashed just east of SE Oar on SE East Devils Lake Road. Suspect transported by ambulance to the hospital, arrested, cited and released on warrant from Marion County.
July 4
11:55 p.m. Police responded to a traffic incident on SE 3rd Street. Suspect attempted to elude Lincoln City Police Department beach rig. Suspect taken into custody for reckless driving and reckless endangering. Suspect was transported to Lincoln City Police Department and later Lincoln County Jail. He was also cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
11:50 p.m. Police took report of a gunshot wound in the 700 block of SE Inlet Avenue. Caller advised of self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deceased was picked up by Pacific View.
July 5
1:14 p.m. Police responded to a theft at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Caller reported her husband’s phone was stolen the previous night at the location. The security of the business reported they had a man and a woman in custody related to the theft. The woman was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail. She was charged with theft in the second degree and cited for possession of meth.
3:47 p.m. Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of NE Hwy 101. Driver and passengers of the second vehicle were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both vehicles were towed. Both drivers were cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
July 6
9:31 a.m. Police took report of criminal mischief in the 3800 block of NW Hwy 101. Caller reported vandalism to vehicles in parking lot. Staff noticed man wandering around the vehicles the previous day but did not call law enforcement at the time.
7:57 p.m. Police responded to a trespass at a business in the 500 block of SW Hwy 101. Subject trespassed earlier in the day and later drove through yelling and threatening employees. Suspect was located on upper parking lot of a business, taken into custody for trespass and menacing, and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
July 7
5:42 p.m. Police took report of harassment in the 4500 block of NE Tide Avenue. Caller reported that her mother has a no contact release agreement against her father and he has been contacting her.
7:53 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance at a hotel in the 1500 block of NW 40th Place. Security reported a man creating a disturbance they would like removed from the location. Subject removed from the location. Subject is an emotionally disturbed person, is a military veteran, and extremely hostile towards police.
Oregon State Police
July 2
12:59 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 152. The driver crashed into a deer. The driver was not injured and was able to drive from the scene.
1:10 p.m. OSP responded to a theft at Beverly Beach State Park. Sometime between 1-3 a.m., four bikes were stolen. OSP contacted park rangers and obtained potential photos of suspected vehicles. Multiple calls were made to the victim, who did not call the officer back.
July 3
1:30 a.m. OSP conduct a fire investigation on Hwy 20, near milepost 26. An RV fire was reported. All occupants were able to leave the RV. Toledo Fire Department put the fire out and the driver was identified driving while suspended. Vehicle was left due to it not being a hazard. The owner will be back in a couple of days to pick up the RV.
July 4
12:04 a.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 18, near milepost 2.5. The driver was traveling east when at around milepost 2, crashed into an elk crossing the highway. None of the passengers reported any injuries. Lincoln City towed the vehicle and the elk was dispatched.
9:28 p.m. OSP responded to a DUII on Hwy 101, near milepost 138.5. A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was taken to the Lincoln County Jail and provided a breath sample of .09% BAC. The driver was given a courtesy transport to their residence, where they were cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
