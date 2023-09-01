The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
July 27
4:08 p.m.
Caller advised theft of a phone in the 2100 block of NE Oar Place.
8:43 p.m.
Police officers make a warrant arrest at NW 22nd and NW Highway 101. Phone returned victim from the earlier theft reported in the 2100 block off NE Oar Place.
July 28
12:27 a.m.
Officers took a subject into custody for trespass in the 1400 block of SE 23rd Street.
1:57 p.m.
Caller in the 1600 block of NW 26th reporting a vehicle blocking driveway. Vehicle was deemed a hazard and towed by South County Towing.
3:54 p.m.
Caller in the 800 block of SW 51st Street reported female harassing him. Officers contacted subject and confirmed a warrant out of Lincoln County for Invasion of Privacy. Subject taken into custody.
July 29
3:54 p.m.
Three-vehicle non-injury traffic crash reported in the 1800 block of NE Highway 101. One driver cited for Driving Uninsured and Failure to Drive Within Lane.
5:15 p.m.
Caller in the 1000 block of SW Highway 101 reported job vehicle was gone through while he was at work. A rifle magazine with four bullets was stolen. He reported another vehicle was entered as well. Caller had photo of suspect.
8:20 p.m.
Caller in the 2000 block of NE Highway 101 reports domestic violence between tow people. One object fled.
July 30
Caller in the 5000 block of SW Highway 101 reported suspect was trespassing and that she had a protection order against the subject. Report taken.
Oregon State Police
August 5
4:54 a.m.
A truck appeared to be traveling northbound at milepost 133 on Highway 101, when it left its lane of travel and crashed into some trees on the southbound side of the highway. The truck was stolen from Douglas County and the owner was called and advised. The truck was towed by Coast towing.
August 6
12:28 a.m.
A white Acura was stopped at milepost 116 on Highway 101 for expired registration sticker. The vehicle was found to be uninsured. The driver was issued a citation for Registration Sticker Expired and Driving Uninsured and the vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow Pro Inc.
3:59 p.m.
A white Mazda MZ6 was stopped at milepost 115 on Highway 101 for registration sticker expired. The driver was found to be driving without a driver license and driving uninsured. The driver was issued a citation for registration sticker expired, driving uninsured, and driving without a driver license. The vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow Pro Inc.
August 7
6:52 p.m.
A reporting party claimed two people in a black Honda Civic had harassed the reporting party and were threatening to hit the reporting party with the Honda Civic near milepost 2 on Highway 34. The call was investigated and was unfounded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.