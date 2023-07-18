The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
June 26
12:51 a.m.
Caller reports female took off in the 1600 block of NW Highway 101 without paying cab fare.
6:52 a.m.
Caller reports a burglary in the 1200 block of SW Highway 101. Main door broken. Tools stolen.
10:49 a.m.
Caller in the 4500 block of SW Coast Avenue reporting $1,250 fraudulent transaction on PayPal.
6:13 p.m.
Subject in the 4800 block of NE Voyage Avenue taken into custody and transported to jail on charges of Luring a Minor Online Sex Corruption of a Minor.
10:21 p.m.
Caller at NW 40th Place and NW Jetty Avenue reports possibly intoxicated person operating a vehicle near the Outlet Mall. Vehicle took side streets and turned around several times before accelerating northbound on Highway 101. Vehicle stopped. Field sobriety tests performed. Driver taken into custody, transported to police department and later released to roommate.
11:45 p.m.
Vehicle stopped at NW Highway 101 and NW 17th Street. Field sobriety tests performed. Driver taken into custody, transported to police department, cited, and released for DUII.
June 27
12:46 p.m.
Caller at SW 50th Street and SW Ebb Avenue reported a vehicle hit in the city parking lot. Damage to rear quarter panel and bumper. No suspect.
June 28
12:42 a.m.
Officer made contact with subject at the 26th Street beach access for a warrant from Salem Police. Subject taken into custody and transported to jail.
8:50 a.m.
A 911 call for CPR in the 3800 block of NE West Devils Lake Road. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance responded. Confirmed DOA.
11:10 a.m.
Caller in the 200 block of NW Highway 101 reported theft of a firearm from vehicle.
12:55 p.m.
Caller in the 1500 block of SE Devils Lake Road reports hearing a female screaming in a U-Haul at the parking garage.
2:57 p.m.
Caller in the 3400 block of SW Anchor reports someone tampered with the lock and had been staying in the VRD without authorization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.