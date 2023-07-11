The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
June 20
8:53 a.m. Traffic crash reported in the 3000 block of NE 28th Street. Reporting party needed a report for insurance purposes. Report taken.
9:15 a.m.
Caller is a neighbor in the 400 block of SE Quay Avenue are reports a vehicle was possibly broken into the previous night and they have footage. Back door of the home was open with glass everywhere. K9 was deployed and the house was cleared.
12:27 p.m.
Caller at NW Logan Road and Highway 101 reported a cell found. Report taken.
2:34 p.m.
Officers arrested a subject at Siletz Bay Park charged with Driving Revoked/Misdemeanor. Subject taken to jail.
4:44 p.m.
Officer responded to the 95 block of SW Highway 101 and arrested a subject on a warrant out of Oregon State Parole Board. The subject was transported to jail.
June 21
10:38 a.m.
Caller in Lincoln City reported possible crimes against daughter. Report taken.
1:37 p.m.
A DOA reported in the 3100 block of NE 26th Street. North Lincoln Fire & rescue and Pacific West Ambulance responded, confirmed death. Medical examiner and district attorney released the body to Pacifi8c View.
June 22
10:15 a.m.
A 911 call for a travel trailer on fire in the public parking lot on SE 3rd Street. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded. Vehicle fully ingulfed. No injuries reported.
11:13 a.m.
A Hit and Run reported in the 4100 block of Logan Road. Caller reports vehicle was hit in the parking lot while parked. Damage to vehicle. No injuries. Report taken.
11:34 a.m.
An abandoned vehicle tagged and removed in the 1100 block of SW 50th. Car Care towed vehicle.
11:40 a.m.
Suspicious activity reported in the 1500 block of SE Devils Lake Road. Report taken.
12:50 p.m.
A subject was arrested for a Warrant out of Lincoln County in the 1000 block of SE Oar Avenue.
3:37 p.m.
Caller in the 2000 block of NE 22nd Street reports a disturbance. Report taken.
7:53 p.m.
Caller in the 6800 block of SE Fleet Avenue reports harassing phone calls.
June 23
8:30 a.m.
Multiple 911 calls in the 6200 block of SW Highway 101 regarding a female standing in the southbound lane of Highway 101. Female was contacted and transported to LCPD.
10:07 a.m.
A non-injury traffic crash reported at 17th Street and NW Highway 101 between a postal truck and another vehicle. One driver was cited for Failure to Yeild.
11:06 a.m.
Caller in at NW Highway 101 and NW 39th Street reported a male was dragging a victim into the highway by his hair and physically assaulting him. Officers took the male into custody and transported him to jail for Assault IV and Disorderly Conduct. Victim was transported by Pacific West Ambulance to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
June 24
5:34 p.m.
Caller in the 1500 block of SE Devils Lake Road located items left after the kite festival. Report taken.
5:39 p.m.
A subject was arrested in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road for a Warrant charging DUII. Subject transported to jail. Subject’s dog was taken to the police department.
June 25
4:25 a.m.
Caller in the 3800 block of NW Jetty reports a female took truck keys and I-Phone.
10:15 a.m.
Report of a Hit and Run at SE 32nd Street and Highway 101. Officers located the vehicle and driver at a nearby home. One subject was taken into custody, charged with Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver, and transported to jail.
2:01 p.m.
A non-injury multiple traffic crash reported in the 100 block of SW Highway 101. One driver cited for Careless Driving.
2:56 p.m.
Caller in the 1500 block of SE 3rd Street reports two juveniles suffered a dog bite on hands and arm. Animal control notified and a report taken.
3:06 p.m.
Report of a Hit and Run in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road.
3:53 p.m.
Caller at 12th Street and NE Highway 101 reported aggressive intoxicated male upset after caller not allowing him to drive. The male was taken into custody and transported to jail for Domestic Harassment, Menacing and Reckless Endangering.
4:30 p.m.
Caller in the 100 block of SW Highway 101 reported theft of bag/wallet. Unknown suspect used credit card at Burger King.
5:31 p.m.
A driver was cited and release for Driving While Suspended in the 4100 block of N Highway 101.
6:38 p.m.
Suspicious activity reported in the 4100 block of N Highway 101. Caller reported tires slashed.
