The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
October 4
12:25 a.m. A Hit and Run reported in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Caller advised a suspect vehicle hit a cement trash can in the parking lot. Report taken.
3:42 p.m.
Police reported to a non-injury traffic crash in the 1600 block of NW Highway 101. One driver was cited for Driving Uninsured, No Valid Operators Licenses and Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device.
October 5
10:30 p.m.
Police responded to a physical fight between a male and a female over a cat in the 1600 block of SE East Devils Like Road. The male was taken into custody and transported to county jail for Assault 4 Domestic.
3:01 p.m.
Report of a burglary in the 4300 block of SW Coast Avenue. Suspect was at location with a haul last night. He broke into the house and vehicles. Officer responded and took a report.
4:35 p.m.
Officers responded to a reported fight between two males in the 4100 block of Logan Road at the Safeway customer service location. One male left prior to officers arriving at the scene.
October 6
1 a.m.
Police responded to an unresponsive female call in the 2800 block of NW 478th Street. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific Ambulance responded. Narcan administered. A confirmed DOA.
4:04 p.m.
Police took a report of Theft in the 95 block of SW Highway 101. License plates stolen from vehicle while parked at location.
11:56 p.m.
Police responded to the 4900 block of NE Logan Road to and employee reporting an irate customer creating a disturbance. Subject taken into custody for Criminal Trespass and transported to jail.
October 7
4:06 a.m.
Caller interrupted a vehicle prowler possibly armed. Subject left on foot.
11:54 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance reported in the 3900 block of SW Highway 101. One subject was taken into custody and booked in jail for Assault 4 and Harassment.
