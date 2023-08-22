The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
July 24
4:09 p.m.
Welfare check in the 2300 block of Jetty Avenue. DOA found inside of location. Pacific View picked up body.
5:02 p.m.
Officer attempted a traffic stop of a motorcycle in the 4000 block of NE Highway 101. Suspect continued at high rates of speed. The motorcycle was abandoned, and the suspect fled on foot. Police K9 assisted in the search along with a Lincoln County Sheriff deputy using a drone.
July 25
1:15
Officers responded to the 1700 block of NW 44th Street to a report of a dog attack/bite in the upper RV parking lot.
3:08 p.m. report of a non-injury crash in the 1000 block of NE 1st Court.
3:47 p.m.
Report of a credit card stolen in the 5000 block of SW Highway 101.
July 26
9:32 a.m.
Report of graffiti in men’s restroom in the 1000 block of Highway 101.
3:44 p.m.
Report of juvenile starting fires in caves on the beach in the 2100 block of NW Inlet Avenue. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to extinguish embers.
4:37 p.m.
Caller advised that an unknown male in the 6000 block of SW Jetty Avenue advised her to get off his property and showed a firearm in his waistband.
Oregon State Police
July 26
10:28 a.m.
A gray Mitsubishi was on stopped Highway 101 at milepost 126 for a violation. The driver was found to be suspended and could not provide insurance. The vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow Pro.
July 27
7:22 p.m.
A single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 34 milepost 7.5. Upon arriving, the vehicle was observed down an embankment, partially in the water. The driver was put through field sobriety tests and performed well. The driver was given a ride into town. Rowley's Towing towed the vehicle from the scene. ODOT assisted on scene with traffic control and cleaning up of debris.
July 28
6:20 p.m.
A White U-Haul Chevy 1500 received multiple driving complaints for failure to maintain lane at milepost 135 on High 101.. The vehicle was found parked in vicinity of mile post 135 in a large gravel pull out across from NE 100th Dr. The driver was found to be DUII, arrested, and lodged in jail. The vehicle was towed by Coast Towing.
July 29
OSP was called by someone describing a hit and run crash between two vehicles as they were travelling southbound through Depoe Bay on Highway 101. OSP contacted the Ford truck which was described asthe second vehicle involved. Damage was so minor neither driver wanted to do an information exchange. The driver of the Ford was warned for performing an unsafe lane change in Depoe Bay.
July 30
9:12 p.m.
a 2018 Ford Explorer was stopped for a traffic violation on Highway 101 near SE 19th Street. After an investigation the driver arrested for DUII -Alcohol. The driver provided a breath sample and had a BAC of .16%. The Ford was towed from the scene by Menefee Tow.
