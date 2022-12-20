The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
December 4
12:09 p.m.
Caller in the 4800 block of SE Inlet Avenue reports she bartered with a subject to do some work, generator now missing from location. Report taken
2:20 p.m.
DOA reported in the 2700 block of NW Jetty Avenue. Caller reported missing person was last seen Thursday. Found by caller. Body released to Pacific View Memorial Home.
December 5
1:13 p.m. Suspicious Activity reported in the 900 block of SE 32nd Avenue. Caller reports juvenile taking items from apartment to her room, throwing things. Juvenile received a courtesy transport to shelter, cited and released for Minor in Possession.
3:58 p.m.
A Disturbance reported in the 1600 block of NW 20th Street. Caller reports her ex-boyfriend broke her phone and tried to keep her from leaving during an argument. Report taken.
December 6
There were no entries made on the police log for December 6.
December 7
8:52 a.mn.
Report of a Hit and Run in the 800 block of SW Highway 101. Caller reported damage to building wall. Incident occurred Nov. 29. Report taken.
7:17 p.m.
Extra Patrols around a silver vehicle with tarp at SE Lee Avenue and SE 22nd Street. Vehicle Red Tagged. Elderly neighbor says she doesn’t feel safe with it parked there and wants extra patrols.
December 8
6:09 a.m.
Burglary reported in the 600m block of SE Highway 101. Employee arrived at location and reported from t door broken in. Report taken.
8:12 a.m.
Theft reported in the 2100 block of NW Highway 101. Caller reports two tires stolen from bus vehicle overnight. Report taken.
8:26 a.m.
Officer responded to a custodial issue in the 3000 block of NE 28th Street. Report taken.
8:32 a.m. Theft reported in the 2100 block of NW Mast Place. Caller reported Schwinn Discovery Bike stolen from lobby of apartment complex. Report taken.
5:43 p.m.
Hit and Run reported in the 1700 block of NW 21st Street.
Caller reported that a U-Haul truck hit her vehicle in the parking lot. Officer responded, took a report. One driver cited for No Insurance and Oregon License.
11:58 p.m.
Warrant Service in the 1600 block of NE Highway 101. Officer initiated traffic stop. One subject was taken into custody and transported to to the county jail on a Lincoln County Misdemeanor Warrant charging Failure to Appear - Larceny.
