The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
March 18
12:09 a.m. Police responded to a warrant arrest on NW 21st Street/NW Jetty Avenue. Outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County Jail for failure to appear on harassing communications. Subject cited and released to appear in Lincoln County Court in April.
5:28 p.m. Police took report of a disturbance in the 1000 block of SW 51st Street. Report of a woman yelling and acting erratically in parking lot. Unable to locate woman. Probable cause for criminal mischief. Woman’s property retained for ID.
March 19
5:01 a.m. Police responded to suspicious activity in the 1400 block of NW Hwy 101. Caller reported a subject had set a fire on the sidewalk in front of a business. Officers arrived and made contact with the suspect. Suspect was taken into custody on a statewide felony warrant for parole violation for assault out of Oregon State Parole Board. Suspect was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
7:13 p.m. Police took report of a domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of SE 19th. Caller advised of physical domestic disturbance.
March 20
8:19 a.m. Police took report of a stolen vehicle in the 490 block of SE Jetty Avenue. Caller reported her vehicle was stolen. Caller has keys, no suspects. Vehicle entered into system as stolen.
11:03 a.m. Woman came to Lincoln City Police Department, reporting she picked up a woman who was in physical altercation with a man on the side of the road. Under investigation for domestic assault in the fourth degree. Report taken.
March 21
2:44 p.m. Police responded to a fight in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road. Caller advised the victim was beat up. Area searched. Report taken.
3:41 p.m. Police took report of a crash in the 470 block of SE Neptune Avenue. Caller advised a vehicle ran through fence and hit their vehicle.
March 22
1:07 p.m. Police responded to a crash in the 4100 block of NW Hwy 101. Two vehicle crash blocking entrance to parking lot of a business, airbag deployed. North Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded. One of the drivers was cited for dangerous left turn.
3:07 p.m. Police responded to an emotionally disturbed person and assault in the 5000 block of NE Voyage Avenue. Caller reported husband assaulted her with hand weight during episode. Law enforcement, North Lincoln Fire, and ambulance responded. Man transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital by law enforcement, woman transported to hospital by ambulance. Man in custody for unlawful use of a weapon, assault in the second degree, attempted murder and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
3:57 p.m. Police took report of a theft in the 4600 block of SE 51st Street. Caller reported theft of dog from vehicle.
March 23
12:07 p.m. Police took report of a hit and run on NW 27th/NW Hwy 101. Caller reports she was rear ended by a white Volkswagen Jetta, should have front end damage. Left scene northbound, last seen westbound on NW 28th.
9:36 p.m. Police responded to an assault in the 1000 block of SW 16th Street. Caller reported his mother’s boyfriend struck him in the head with a glass vodka bottle. North Lincoln Fire and Rescue and ambulance responded, transported victim to the hospital. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail, charged with assault in the second degree.
March 24
5:52 p.m. Police took report of a theft in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road. Victim advised subject stole backpack with $3,000 and a dog.
Oregon State Police
March 19
10:30 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to assist Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with the report of a man discharging a firearm in Siletz. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office located the subject and took him into custody.
March 21
OSP responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 157. The southbound driver of a Toyota Prius crashed into the right passenger side of a Ford F350, which was turning right into a business from the southbound lane. The driver of the Prius was issued a citation for careless driving. The Prius was towed from the scene due to heavy front-end damage. None of the involved claimed injury.
