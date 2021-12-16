The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Dec. 3
6:19 p.m. Police took a report of a hit and run in the 800 block of SW Ebb Avenue. A yellow truck had hit a fire hydrant and left the scene.
7:03 p.m. Police responded to the report of a package containing a printer taken off a porch in the 4000 block of NE Devils Lake Road.
Dec. 4
6:33 p.m. Police took a report of petty cash stolen at a business located in the 100 block of NW Inlet Avenue while at a laundromat.
7:23 p.m. Police responded to a business located in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street after a man trespassed and refused to leave the property. Man was taken into custody, cited and released for trespass in the second degree. A woman later trespassed the business at 10:24 p.m. and was also taken in custody, cited and releases for trespass in the second degree.
Dec. 5
7:34 p.m. Police responded to the report of a female in a cab refusing to get out at a couple of different locations. The driver came to the police department with the woman, who was removed from the cab. The woman was taken into custody for trespassing at the police department, cited and released for trespass in the second degree and assault on a police officer.
Dec. 6
12:30 a.m. Police responded to a woman found sleeping inside a car in a parking lot in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road. Woman was taken into custody for unlawful entry to a vehicle, trespass and criminal mischief. Police gave her a ride to SE 51, and she was cited and released.
12:32 p.m. Police conducted a welfare check in the 1100 block of SE Jetty Avenue on a woman associated with an RV. The woman had not been seen in one week. A misdemeanor warrant was confirmed out of Lincoln County for failure to appear in court and obstructing police. The woman was cited and released with a date to appear in court.
Dec. 7
12:07 p.m. Police took a report of a woman in the NW 18th/NW Jetty Avenue area yelling that she was going to kill someone. The woman was cited and released for a fail to appear warrant.
Dec. 8
3:55 a.m. Police performed a traffic spot. Man had felony warrant in Lincoln County for violating probation. He was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
