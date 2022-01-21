The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Jan. 7
2:24 p.m. Police responded to a crash at a business in the 2800 block of NW Hwy 101. It was a non-injury crash. The vehicle drove into outside post and picnic table. Driver was cited and released on failure to appear in court warrant for reckless driving out of Albany.
2:52 p.m. Police took report of a burglary in the 600 block of SW Fleet Avenue. Caller reported that while he was at the gym, home was burglarized. Woman was upstairs asleep at the time. Items stolen include a gold watch with expansion band, wooden box carved with a fish containing multiple gold rings, miscellaneous jewelry and other items.
Jan. 8
6:52 p.m. Police took report of a theft of a Samsung A52 phone at a cell phone store in the 900 block of SE Hwy 101. Unable to locate suspect.
Jan. 9
12:28 a.m. Police responded to a report of an assault at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Suspect had left the scene prior to law enforcement arrival. Victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Probable cause reported for suspect for assault and disorderly conduct.
2:33 p.m. Police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle stolen from a residence in the 4300 block of SW Coast Avenue. Suspect was reported to be a white man with no shirt, seen in backyard at the residence prior to stealing the vehicle. At 10:01 p.m., the vehicle was discovered on a sand hill east of the 900 block of NW Inlet Avenue, unoccupied. Owner was contacted and responded to retrieve it.
Jan. 10
8:15 a.m. Police took report of a crime at a beach access on SW Anchor/SW 33rd Street. The beach access view finder was damaged.
9:31 p.m. Police responded to assist at a business in the 4900 block of Hwy 101. Person was cited and released for misdemeanor warrant, failure to appear, harassing communication.
Jan. 11
1:11 a.m. Police responded to the report of a disturbance in a hotel room at a hotel in the block od 2600 NE Hwy 101. Caller also reported a child was left in a car seat in the back seat of a vehicle with the car door open. Suspect was arrested for two counts of domestic harassment, two counts of strangulation, coercion. Suspect was transported to jail.
9:03 a.m. Police responded to the report of a women in area of 800 block of SW Hwy 101 and previously trespassed. Woman was cited and released.
Jan. 12
4:53 p.m. Police responded to the report of an uncooperative shoplifter at a store in the 800 block of SW Hwy 101. Suspect was contacted, cite and released for theft in the third degree and physical harassment.
Jan. 13
8:24 a.m. Police took report of a burglary in the 2200 block of SW Coast Avenue. Reports came to residence and door has been pried and house has been ransacked.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 9
10:08 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to a follow up on Hwy 101, milepost 104. It was reported there were nails and screws laid across Hwy 101 in the southbound lane, Three Rocks Road and up by the Neskowin RV Resort in their entrance on both Jan. 5 and Jan. 9 by ODOT. The nails were cleaned up by ODOT so there was no longer a hazard.
Jan. 11
11:05 a.m. While checking steelhead anglers on the N. Fork Alsea River near the hatchery, OSP observed one subject angling in a closed area within 100 feet of the fishway. The subject was contacted and upon inspecting his license and tag he stated he was having an issue accessing the ODFW electronic licensing system. OSP accessed his account via mobile work cell and the account showed no purchase history for 2022. The angler advised that he purchased his license the evening prior. The cell service was poor and the subject agreed to relocate to an area with better cell service in order to check on the status of his ODFW account. While they relocated to a new area, it was determined that the subject purchased an angling license, combined angling tag, and a hatchery harvest card and continued to state that he purchased them the evening prior even though the ODFW licensing system showed the transaction date and time. The subject was criminally cited for Angling Closed Area, No Resident Angling License, and No Combined Angling Tag.
